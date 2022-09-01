New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Colorado family is mourning the death of 14-year-old Aaliyah Salazar in early August while filming a TikTok dance video at her grandparents’ home.

Police say two of Salazar’s friends, also minors, were handling firearms while she was filming the TikTok video. Police say a friend fired a weapon, striking Salazar in the head and killing her.

Both minors have been charged with murder and possession of weapons.

The gun’s owner, 21-year-old Emiliano Vargas, has also been charged with allowing a minor to possess a gun. Vargas was not home at the time of the shooting.

Police say they were able to recover video recorded by Salazar moments before the shooting, according to WCNC. In the video, Salazar is seen dancing while another person in the background is “messing something up.”

Salazar’s family and friends gathered earlier this week to remember the teenager, with some criticizing how law enforcement is investigating.

“She could walk into a store and come out with 20 new friends,” her grandfather, Gary Salazar, told WCNC. “She was just that kind of person. She loved people and people loved her.”

“I’m disappointed that if you take a life, you have to pay for it, not with a slap on the hand and say don’t do it again,” Gary Salazar said.

Colorado’s youth prison system carries a maximum sentence of six years for two other juveniles.