New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Washington, DC are searching for a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in the head on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Monday night in the northwest square of the city, said the homicide wing of the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Upon arrival, members found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said in a statement. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Car crash at Pizza Hut in Washington, DC

“A second victim was at the scene suffering from a graze wound and was treated at the scene,” police added.

Fox5 DC identified the juvenile as a 14-year-old boy and the other victim as a female who was hit in the shoulder.

DC-area Maryland counties to implement youth curfews after juvenile delinquency more than doubles

Police are now looking for a “black 2013 Nissan Altima with MD tag of 8EL7854”.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime in the District of Columbia,” police said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.