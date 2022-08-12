A 1,300-pound walrus could be killed if it endangers the public

Norway has warned it may have to kill a walrus named Freya over fears that the 1,300-pound animal could hurt enthusiastic onlookers who couldn’t stay away from her during her summer visit to the country’s coast.
People swam near Freya, threw objects at her and posed for pictures, sometimes with their children, Vegard Oen Hatten, spokesman for the Norwegian Fisheries Authority, told The New York Times on Friday. The agency has warned people to stay away from the walrus, but if that doesn’t work, “there is an opportunity to give the green light to a controlled euthanasia operation,” Mr Hatten said.
There are other possible solutions, including moving Freya out of the area, he added, noting that killing Freya would be “a last resort.” No final decision has been made.
“She’s not aggressive,” said Rune Aae, who teaches biology at the University of Southeast Norway and updates regularly. Google map of Freya sightings. “But if she wants to play with you, you will lose, no matter what happens.
There seems to be no urgent reason for Freya to leave. She has a lot of food in the form of scallops and mussels, and she is too young, at 5 years old, to give birth to a calf, Mr. Aae said. Female walruses usually give birth around the age of 9 or 10, and the animals can live up to 40 years.
“She’s having a great time on holiday here,” Mr. Aae said.
Walruses are social animals and rarely go anywhere alone, which may be why Freya enjoys being around people.
“She’s not afraid of us,” Mr. Aae said. “Maybe she thinks we’re her pack.
Freya has been spotted off the coast of the UK and various European countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark, for at least two years.
“This is a unique situation,” said spokesman Mr. Hatten. “This is the first time that an animal has not left its natural habitat for such a long time.”
Experts believe that Freya is returning to the north, where she belongs. But finding her way can be tricky, because the Oslo Fjord, where she was seen most recently, is a dead end on the way north. In order to return home, she first needs to return south to Denmark to cross over to the UK before returning north.
“She needs to turn around and so far she hasn’t done that,” Mr. Aae said. “She doesn’t have a map, she doesn’t know it’s a dead end.”
The appearance of walruses in Northern Europe is not unusual, and similar incidents have happened before. In most years, at least one walrus can be seen in European waters, said Dan Jarvis, director of marine life welfare and conservation for British divers.
Last year, another walrus, Wally, appeared off the coast of southwest England for about six weeks and climbed onto boats in vibrant area of the Isles of Scilly, an archipelago of more than 150 islands. The local authorities provided him with a floating dock to lie on because he destroyed boats with his weight of approximately 1,760 pounds. There, too, people got too close and took pictures with him, creating potentially dangerous situations and leading to calls for its removal.
“He was on his way to the most crowded place,” Mr. Jarvis said.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are about 225,000 walruses in the wild. They live in the ice-covered waters of Canada, Greenland, Norway, Russia and Alaska. In their usual habitat, walruses climb onto ice sheets. In Freya’s case, she climbs onto piers and boats. walruses suffering from climate change in the form of melting ice sheets, causing them to lose some of their habitat.
If this continues, Mr. Jarvis said, “they will have to look further to find a suitable place.”