A 1,300-pound walrus could be killed if it endangers the public

Norway has warned it may have to kill a walrus named Freya over fears that the 1,300-pound animal could hurt enthusiastic onlookers who couldn’t stay away from her during her summer visit to the country’s coast.

People swam near Freya, threw objects at her and posed for pictures, sometimes with their children, Vegard Oen Hatten, spokesman for the Norwegian Fisheries Authority, told The New York Times on Friday. The agency has warned people to stay away from the walrus, but if that doesn’t work, “there is an opportunity to give the green light to a controlled euthanasia operation,” Mr Hatten said.

There are other possible solutions, including moving Freya out of the area, he added, noting that killing Freya would be “a last resort.” No final decision has been made.