A 100% win rate at home against Real Madrid is a 100% win rate at home against Real Madrid.

It seems only three months and nine days have passed since Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Paris, and yet here we are again. The Big Bowl returns on Tuesday night, and it’s another campaign of excitement and drama/routine, barely enlivened by the occasional slightly unexpected group defeats that have little to no consequences in the long run. [delete according to how jaded and detached from society you’ve become as the years pass by] stretches out before us. The five leans towards the first option, if you ask, because if we don’t paint on our game face and at least make an attempt to adopt positivity as a way of life, it will be an awfully long few months before the knockout.

And to be honest, there’s a game in the first round that really gets the juices flowing, as Madrid’s owners are only coming to Parkhead for the second time in their history. Back in 1980, a team that included Laurie Cunningham, Vicente del Bosque, Uli Stilike and Juanito came to Glasgow for the first leg of the quarter-finals and played Queens Celtic off the field for most of the hour. However, momentum changed when goalkeeper Mariano García Remón fumbled the ball in the path of George McCluskey, who scored the goal. Real Madrid then allowed Johnny Doyle, 5ft 6in, to come home for a second. A memorable win, only slightly compromised by a 3-0 loss in the second leg at the Bernabéu… but 100% of wins at home against Real Madrid is 100% of wins at home against Real Madrid, no matter how many games were played or depending on how you are trying to spin it.

Whether the Bhoys can maintain this perfect record remains to be seen. Trophy holders keep their trophy 9-1 while you can get Celtic for 500, so it’s fair to say that another victory for the Royal Eleven is a challenge. But Ange Postecoglou’s men are very confident now, having won all seven of their matches this season with a 29-2 aggregate score, and while Real have also won all their games in this campaign to date, their manager Carlo Ancelotti can be forgiven for some doubts. He considers Parkhead to be a “difficult environment” and no wonder, since his personal best at the stadium is three games, two draws, one loss, all with AC Milan. Oh Carlo!

Add to this the cold start of Madrid in the first round of last season, when they lost to Sheriff Tiraspol, and a new victory for Celtic suddenly does not seem so unlikely. Of course, in the grand scheme of things, this won’t change anything – we refer you back to the first paragraph – but you should enjoy while they’re on offer. Otherwise, it will be an awfully long few months.

“We are used to more relevant and responsible responses from you… talk about it?” French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera snorted at PSG head coach Christophe Galtier scoffing at complaints that they flew to Nantes rather than the two-hour TGV trip, drawing the ire of environmentalists. “We are planning to travel on sandy yachts,” Galtier laughed, and next to him grinned PSG chief suit Kylian Mbappe.

PSG will take on Juventus on Tuesday. Photograph: Thibaut Camus/AP

“Referring to the story of a goalkeeper who walked off the field to relieve himself and then was sent off for doing so (yesterday’s quote of the day), I was wondering which rule the referee applied. Assuming there is no rule actually saying that the player can’t do this, I found the following in the section Rule 4, rule 6: “A player who leaves the field of play to repair or change equipment must: before being allowed to return, have the equipment checked by a match official.” A strange job for a fourth judge, to be honest.” – Nigel Sanders

“My advice to anyone questioning the necessity and legitimacy of VAR (yesterday’s Fiver) is to ditch those teams that charge you £100 for a seat and another £100 for drinks and come to games in the lower divisions where a cleaner form of play and you don’t get ripped off as much” – Tim Diggles (and others).

“In response to Jorge Harriaga (yesterday’s Fiver emails), I am also an avid Fiver reader, from Santa Cruz itself. Unlike Jorge, I’m from Santa Cruz, California. As a fan and fan of the Premier League, I have to say that The Fiver adds little to my understanding of culture or humor. This is not entertainment or education. Nor is it witty, sincere, provocative, cool, open, sarcastic or controversial. IN THE USA! USA!! USA!!! saying things publicly and openly creates chaos, so e-mail’s snide arrogance towards tea (and most other people, nations, sports and cultures) helps us feel good about ourselves and allows us to ignore raging fires (both figurative and literal) burning everything around! The 5 reminds us that being brutally honest about other people’s shortcomings while resolutely refusing to look at ourselves in the mirror is the healthy, honorable, and yes, American way of life! Many thanks to Jorge and The Fiver.” — Jason O’Mahony

This is David Squires on… the great referee crisis of 2022.

Here you go. Illustration: David Squires/The Guardian

The FA are investigating a video circulating online that appears to show racist slurs directed at York’s Lennell John-Lewis during their match in Yeovil.

Hawk-Eye’s goalkeeping tech has apologized to Huddersfield after the system failed to award the Terriers a Blackpool equalizer. “The position of the players, the goalpost and the goalkeeper affected the line of sight of the cameras to the moving ball, and therefore the system could not make a decision,” the Hawkeye suit yelled.

Paul Pogba could miss the World Human Rights Championship. Successful surgery for a broken knee will likely prevent him from making his Juventus debut for a second time until 2023.

The UK Home Office has denied a work permit to future Wolves player Diego Costa, although the 78-year-old Spaniard is expected to win an appeal.

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond is set to leave St Mary’s for Turkish football, where Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are keen to see him.

And Eric Bailly is unhappy with Manchester United being loaned to Marseille. “The club should not favor English players and give everyone a chance,” Bailly roared, with his centre-back position now filled by, er, Lisandro Martinez and Rafael Varane.

