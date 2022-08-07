A 10-game SEC football schedule? Make Commissioner Greg Sankey’s quirk come true | opinion

Arkansas’ Sam Pittman went where coaches don’t often go when discussing the future of SEC football scheduling: He suggested giving the fans what they want.

Take a breath.

Most coaches consider what is best for their own career when considering a schedule. They think, “How can I schedule six wins?”

Pittman cut to the heart of the matter when he said he would support expanding the SEC from eight to nine conference games, an idea the league is considering.

“I think it’s great for football and great for the fans,” Pittman told me in June, “and let’s face it, they’re buying tickets.”

Never mind, but why stop at nine?

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey joked last month that the conference might skip the nine-game league schedule. 10 in favor of SEC games.

What Sankey said jokingly should become a legitimate idea to explore.

I am aware of the familiar arguments against extending the meeting schedule:

A tough schedule trying to climb can’t play the hamstring programs? Perhaps, but why let cellar-dwellers get in the way of progress? If a coach thinks he’s key to rebuilding a two-year winning streak against Mid-American Conference teams, I don’t have much hope for him.

Wouldn’t more conference games become a bigger obstacle for teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff or win a national championship? That narrative conveniently ignores that Alabama clinched the national title in 2020 while navigating a pandemic-induced 10-game SEC schedule.

Here’s how a 10-game SEC football schedule works

Sankey’s quip about the 10-game SEC schedule made me wonder if a structure could be built into the 16-team conference after Oklahoma and Texas join. The SEC plans to eliminate divisions after expansion, so any scheduling plan would have to come from a non-division structure.

Applying a few ounces of brainpower, I created this model for a 10-game conference schedule:

Each team plays five designated SEC opponents each season. After that, it plays five of the remaining 10 teams in a flip-flop fashion, facing five sets in odd-numbered years and the remaining five in even-numbered years.

It allows teams to play each of their SEC peers at least once every two years, while preserving the top rivalries. A 10-game conference slate makes room for a marquee nonconference clash, as well as a game against a cupcake opponent.

Yes, that means trimming a couple of pushovers from the schedule (in most cases), but, to reiterate, give paying customers what they want. How many season-ticket holders will be bemoaning an 11 a.m. game in September against Akron?

Rivals

Assigning five opponents to each team requires some compromises and consideration of competitive balance. No team may face five opponents annually ranked among the SEC’s top teams, and no team may be assigned five scrubs.

Here’s what I came up with:

Alabama – Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Arkansas – Missouri, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M

Auburn – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

Florida – Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina

Georgia – Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee

Kentucky – Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee

LSU – Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M

be missed – Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Mississippi State – Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss

Missouri – Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Oklahoma – Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M

South Carolina – Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Tennessee – Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Texas – Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas A&M

Texas A&M – Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas

Vanderbilt – Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee

Some rivalries have to be sacrificed on an annual basis to make the puzzle pieces fit. In the format I suggested, I left out matchups like Florida-Tennessee, Arkansas-LSU and Kentucky-Vanderbilt for the entire assembly. Each of those teams enjoys other quality rivalries, and the games left on the cutting room floor happen in alternate years.

However, this is probably a fantasy. After all, the SEC has long resisted expanding to even nine conference games. Ten of the coaches hanging on by a job status thread could cause instant hyperventilation.

Or, maybe Sankey joked about an 11-game SEC schedule at next year’s media days, at which point I’ll be back to the drawing board.

Blake Topmeyer SEC Columnist for USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.