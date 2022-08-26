New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Of the nine NFL teams changing quarterbacks in 2022, three franchises have been models of consistency for a decade or more: the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seahawks and Falcons traded their longtime starters, and the Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger to retirement.

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times in his decade in Seattle before his relationship with coach Pete Carroll soured and he was dealt to Denver in a blockbuster trade this spring.

Wilson becomes the sixth different starting quarterback in six years for the Broncos, who have churned through a dozen QBs since Peyton Manning retired.

The Broncos gave up four high draft picks and three veterans for Wilson, including QB Drew Lock, who has an underwhelming camp rivalry with Geno Smith, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Yungas and Kentucky’s Will Lewis, who Seahawks fans are dreaming of next year’s deep class of QBs.

The Falcons are going into the season without Matt Ryan for the first time since 2007. Ryan’s long stay in Atlanta ended with the Falcons befriending Deshaun Watson, who eventually agreed to trade him to Cleveland after the Browns promised him. Every penny of his new $230 million contract.

The Falcons traded Ryan, who started 232 of 235 games for Atlanta, including Super Bowl 51, to the Indianapolis Colts — parting ways with Carson Wentz just one year later — for a third-round pick.

Atlanta replaced Ryan with Marcus Mariota, who was a starter for the first time in four years. Wentz ended up in Washington, the third NFL stop in three seasons for the Eagles, the second overall pick in 2016.

In another wave of the Watson trade, the Texans traded five draft picks, including three first-rounders, to the departure of Baker Mayfield after a divisive four-year run in Cleveland that included the Browns’ first playoff victory since 2002. to Carolina, where he beat Sam Darnold.

Watson will not be eligible to suit up for the Browns until Week 13 following an 11-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after he was accused of sexually assaulting two dozen women while with the Texans.

“I’ve been able to move forward my whole life and that’s the plan,” said Watson, who could return for the Browns’ Dec. 4 game at Houston.

Wilson and Mayfield won’t have to wait long for their reunion.

Wilson returns to Seattle on Sept. 12 to cap an opening weekend that includes a revenge game against the Browns behind stand-in Jacoby Brissett in Carolina.

The last time the Steelers entered the season without “Big Ben” at quarterback was 2003, but Roethlisberger’s 2019 season ended two weeks later with an elbow injury that required surgery.

Pittsburgh, loaded with premier pass-catchers, signed free agent Mitch Trubisky, who spent four tumultuous seasons in Chicago before serving as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo last year, and drafted Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Finally, the 49ers turned things around for Trae Lance this summer after he spent his rookie year on the bench behind Jimmy Garoppolo, who led San Francisco to the Super Bowl after the 2019 season.

Wilson insists Lumen isn’t anticipating an emotional homecoming on the field.

Like every other game he played in while compiling a 113-60-1 record for the Seahawks, including a 43-8 demolition of Denver in Super Bowl 48, “it had to be emotionless,” Wilson said.

Wilson will be the first quarterback to start for a team he’s beaten in a Super Bowl, but he said he’s not the least bit concerned about whether he’ll be greeted with cheers or jeers.

Mayfield, on the other hand, acknowledged that facing the Browns in the Panthers’ opener will have some added incentive.

“Obviously there’s a lot of attachment there and I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and it doesn’t mean anything,” Mayfield said. “That’s for sure.”