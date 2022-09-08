New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Twenty-one years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people, an eyewitness and survivor of the atrocity told Fox News Digital the story of going to work on the 81st floor of the World Trade Center on a September morning. 11, 2001.

David Paventi worked at a large bank in Charlotte, North Carolina. As he sat in a meeting in a windowless room on the 81st floor of the World Trade Center’s North Tower 21 years ago, he felt the room shake, causing everyone in the room to look at each other.

“At first I thought it was an earthquake because the building moved from one side and then the other and then it started moving,” Paventi told Fox News Digital. “I started to go under the table because I didn’t want the light to fall on me, but everyone quickly started to leave the room.”

Paventi says the next thing he remembers is someone yelling, “The plane hit the building!” As people move towards the stairs.

“In the stairwell, there weren’t a lot of people coming from upstairs,” Paventi said. “Tells what was going on on some flights.”

When Paventi descended to the 70th floor, he says the narrow staircase was backwards, and he remembers that not many people were talking and the atmosphere was “very quiet.”

On his two-way pager where he used to get news and stock updates, Pavanti says he learned that a jetliner had hit the tower and soon received word that another plane had hit the South Tower in what was believed to be a terrorist attack.

“We were sitting there a couple of times, and we were thinking to each other, should we try another staircase?” Paventi recounted the thought process he and his colleague went through as they waited to escape the building, knowing an attack was imminent. “But then it would start moving. So, we stayed in the same stairwell.”

Paventi added, “There was a point when everyone was gone when the firefighters were able to run. Here we were all trying to get out and all these guys were coming in full gear, with hoses. I can’t even imagine running to this fire. , Running upstairs and you know you still have 40-50 flights left.”

Paventi says one of the firefighters who stopped to take a break while climbing the summit told him, “I have to do all this 35,000 a year.”

“He’s telling me that,” Paventi said. “Stuck with me all these years.”

Pawenti explained that when he finally got down to the lobby, all the lights were off, the emergency lights were on and there was water on the floor.

“From the outside, it looked like a scene from ‘Die Hard,'” Paventi said. “The windows were blown out, there was glass everywhere.”

Paventi then ran out of the courtyard and heard people shouting for him to run.

“Don’t look, run, they said,” explained Paventi. “We started running uptown, and I remember looking up and seeing the first tower just fall on itself. My co-worker had just grabbed his wife and the last thing she heard from him was, ‘Holy s—t,’ before the phone hung up.”

Paventi says he avoided the cloud of debris from the collapsing buildings when he turned a corner, but saw many people covered in thick dust after the collapse.

Paventi and his co-worker decided to get off the island as soon as possible and decided to walk across the Queensboro Bridge to his co-worker’s brother’s house on Long Island.

As Pavanti and his companions were walking across the bridge, it began to shake violently.

“I look at the horizon and the second tower starts to melt into the sky,” Paventi said. “Literally disappeared. We look at each other and just start running. I remember a fighter jet flying over the bridge and wondering, ‘Is that one of our good planes?’

Paventi was able to get to safety and secure a rental car on his way back to North Carolina the next day, but he told Fox News Digital that a few years later he received a call from the New York Police Department that he never expected.

“The person said, ‘We have your briefcase,'” Paventi said. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about, I have my briefcase.’ He says, ‘I’m not arguing, we have a case and your name is on it.’

A few months later, when Paventi was back in New York City on business, the police department gave him a shiny plastic bag containing his belongings from Ground Zero.

“It was my travel wallet,” Paventi explained. “Inside was my passport, my frequent flyer card, how did they know it was mine. It was burnt and covered in dust. The case had a note saying ‘D. Paventi assumed DOA’.”

Years later, Pavanti visited Ground Zero and recalled a giant fence with a large banner listing the thousands of people who had lost their lives in the terrorist attack.

“That’s where my name will be,” Paventi says he told his wife, “it’s really weird to think about that.”

“What if we go to a different staircase?” Paventi said. “Things would have been different.”