Honoring our nation’s first responders and remembering the dead every September 11th is a tradition that many proud Americans participate in across the country.

It includes Jane Depoto, founder and president of the nonprofit 9/11 Promise. She is dedicated to her work of paying tribute to our nation’s heroes.

The organization’s 9/11 Promise Run is an annual three-day relay race founded in 2016 — and challenges participating teams to run 240 miles from the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to Ground Zero.

The 2022 race begins in Washington, DC on Friday, September 9 at 5 a.m. EST.

Runners are expected to cross the finish line in downtown Manhattan on Sunday, September 11 by 6:30 p.m.

The organization simultaneously launched the 9/11 Promise Bike Race in 2019, a 200-mile route from DC to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In a phone interview with Fox News Digital, Depoto of Wilmington, NC, revealed that each participant takes something a little different from the race, which offers “a lot of healing.”

“Some people are just trying to serve their country in their own way, to give back,” she said.

“I think God is over it all.”

“Some are running there because they’re just trying to get rid of something they’ve endured.”

“When you’re on the street, and you’re running with the flag, and you’re kind of suffering through all the pain, it’s so healing — and so many God moments,” she said.

“I think God is over it all.”

Depoto explained that each team of varying sizes accompanies the runners in a van or RV, with various members jumping out to swap places with teammates along the way.

There’s no telling how many miles each person runs because “that’s not what it’s about,” Depoto said.

“It’s not a race at all,” she said.

“It’s really about taking time, being with each other, serving each other, loving each other, supporting each other and remembering why we’re doing this.”

“I don’t care who gets to the firehouse first—that’s not what it’s about.”

Although the runners came from different backgrounds, Depoto found it “really beautiful” that everyone was running for the same cause — the kind of unity that should be practiced across the country, she suggested.

“Events like this need to happen, they need to be seen, so we have a chance to come together again,” she said.

Firehouse Long Routes “absolutely supports” both programs, Depoto said.

They serve as water and food stops for racers.

“And as the program continued and grew, the firehouses got more and more involved, where they almost competed with each other to see who could be the best water stop, who could serve the best food,” she said.

“It’s really fantastic and a lot of them have put together teams.”

The 9/11 Promise nonprofit provides educational scholarships to fallen or injured first responders or children of military service members.

All athletes participating in both races pledge to raise $1,000 each – and 100% of all proceeds go to these scholarships.

While this year’s race follows last year’s 20th anniversary of 9/11, Depoto commented that she is “stoked” that the nation is still coming out to remember what happened in September 2001.

“This is our chance to say thank you.”

“I think our goal is to carry this forward and we’re just trying to take care of all the kids of the first responders who are fallen and injured and the military is great,” she said.

The nonprofit organization 9/11 Promise is including military personnel in the annual event by inviting military personnel to an athlete meeting prior to the race as well as inviting them to run.

“And for many veterans who suffer from PTSD, I think the event and the speakers have just moved mountains in their lives,” she said.

“Whether it’s fire, police, military, they just swear and are willing to do anything in the face of danger,” she said.

“And now is our chance to say thank you.”