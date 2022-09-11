New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of the family members who read the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks in New York City took the opportunity at the podium Sunday to offer a reminder to politicians 21 years later.

At the annual memorial in lower Manhattan, the man said he remembered his cousin John DiGiovanni, victim of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, “as clear as day,” even though he was just 4 years old at the time.

“I love you and I miss you,” he said, before recognizing another relative, Kurt Wolfgruber, who died of cancer in 2019 and was chairman of the Voice of 9/11, dedicated to providing aid to victims and first responders. with 9/11 related illnesses as well as their family members.

“If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have this opportunity to speak the way we do and remember our loved ones,” the man said of Wolfgruber. “Everyone before us is a new family. It took a tragedy to create this new family.”

VP Harris Blames Gap ‘Electoral Denials’ For ‘Weakening’ Our Democracy Through ‘Inside Threats’

“I want to remind everybody out there that our politicians and elected leaders are currently surrounded by the border,” the man continued, referring to the cordoned off area where the politicians were standing. “It took a tragedy to unite our country. Back then no one cared if you were Republican, Democrat, age, gender, race, ethnicity. We were united. It took a tragedy to unite us.”

The camera pans to where Vice President Kamala Harris is standing. Next to her husband, Doug Emhof, she clapped. New York City Mayor Eric Adams looked on, as did former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. NYPD Commissioner Keychant Sewell also appears in the frame.

“And I want to remind all of you out there. We don’t need another tragedy to unite our country, because if I have to stand at this podium again or stand at another podium for another event, it’s dereliction of duty, it hurts as much as it hurts me,” he said. The man added, drawing applause from the audience. “I want to thank everybody for being here and I will continue to do this until the day I die. And I’m there with my family. God bless America. Thank you.”

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people when al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked commercial airliners and flew them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. America and its allies responded by launching the Afghanistan War.

Click here to get the Fox News app

President Biden marked the one-year anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan late last month in a low-key fashion. He campaigned for the US to bring troops home from the long conflict, but the war ended in chaos in August 2021 when the government collapsed, and a horrific bombing killed 170 Afghans and 13 US soldiers at Kabul airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.