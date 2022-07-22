800 runners Athing Mu and Brandon Miller bring #couplegoals to world track championships

EUGENE, Oregon – If there were ever two people who epitomized the term #couplegoals, it’s 800 runners and track stars Athing Mu and Brandon Miller.

That’s how Olympic gold medalist Mu looked as she reached the semifinals of the women’s 800 on Thursday at the world track and field championships at Hayward Field.

“Oh my God guys, stop it,” she said, feigning embarrassment when asked about her relationship with Miller, an 800 runner she met while at Texas A&M. Then she giggled before asking him several questions.

“That’s my little king,” said Mu proudly, who towers over the 5-foot-10 Miller, who checks in at 5-8. (Yes, she still wears heels around him. It doesn’t bother either of them.)

Sports Newspaper:Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox

Shot Put Dominance:Americans pulled off a historic podium sweep at the track world championships

‘too fast’:Devon Allen’s false start at the world championships, explained

This is not the first time she has opened up about her man to the media.

After Mu won the 800 USA outdoor title in June and Miller finished third in his race, both cementing their spots on Team USA, Mu took time to brag about his man again.

“I’m happy we made our first world team here,” she said in a singsong voice. “I mean, what couple does that?!”

Miller, who finished fifth in his 800 heat on Wednesday, did not advance to his first major world championship. But the Texas A&M star was in the stands Thursday, cheering for Mu.

Miller still competes collegiately. Mu, who dazzled in the 800 in Tokyo with a 1:51.21, turned pro. She’s still in Texas, which means they train together occasionally. (Both won NCAA titles at TAMU.) They have been dating since last August, shortly after Mu returned from Japan.

Miller previously told the media about Mu, “When I tell you she’s so strong — she runs in front of you and if her rep is fast, I’m like, ‘Aww, dang, now I gotta go fast too!'”

But no, they don’t compete with each other.

“I’ll beat him,” she says with a (fake) dramatic sigh, “and he might be heartbroken about it.”

Their relationship is often showcased on social media, where their 168,000-plus Instagram followers — Mu is responsible for 154,000 of them – Regularly treated to adorable photos of praise from other track standouts. When Mu and Miller posted photos in their Team USA uniforms and the men’s and women’s 800 schedules, none other than track queen Allyson Felix commented, “You’re so beautiful.”

NBC anchor and longtime US distance standout Cara Goucher said: “People eat that stuff up — and Athing knows it.”

They may not compete against each other on the track, but Mu says there are plenty of other ways they try to get the best of each other.

“It’s literally everything we do,” she said. “Like, who gets ready faster? We practice at the same time but drive our own cars and we don’t say this but in our mind we feel, ‘He or she is not beating me to practice’. It keeps our relationship fun.”

They are both endlessly ambitious and don’t see themselves as just runners. That’s part of why they work together.

“If I think, ‘I want to be a model, I want to be a race car driver,’ I think, ‘Oh, I want to be an astronaut, I want to be a TV reporter.’ We are not putting any restrictions on ourselves,” Mu said.

However, no relationship is perfect. There’s another guy trying to get in his way.

It’s a Bentley. Mu’s pug, and not Miller, who appeared in a recent People magazine spread featuring Mu. Miller seems determined to change that.

Mu said: “They are fighting for the spotlight right now.”