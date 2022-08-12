New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An 80-year-old Washington state woman has been permanently banned from her local YMCA pool after a transgender employee demanded she leave the women’s locker room, she told local media.

“I saw a guy in a women’s bathing suit pull four or five little girls down their suits to use the toilet,” Port Townsend resident Julie Zaman recalled of the July incident with Seattle radio show host Dorie Monson on Friday. “I asked him if he had a penis and he said it was none of my business. I told the guy to ‘get out now’.”

The incident happened on July 26 at the Mountain View Pool, a City of Port Townsend facility operated by the Olympic Peninsula YMCA, according to local news outlet Port Townsend Free Press.

Zaman said she was alerted to a trans employee in the women’s locker room while she was showering and “heard a man’s voice”.

She told Monson that she alerted pool staff about the incident and was surprised when the staff told her she was being “discriminated against” and “banned from the pool forever.” According to Zaman’s radio interview, the crew also allegedly called the police.

“She didn’t ask me what the problem was, if I was OK, nothing about me,” Zaman told Monson. “It was like she was waiting to pounce on me. It was amazing.”

The Port Townsend Police Department told Fox News Digital that no official police report has been filed, but the department has filed an incident report on the matter.

According to a phone call to Zaman, Zaman “had an emotional response to the presence of a strange male in the bathroom” near the young women and hoped to “not be violated” by the pool, the incident report said. The report also mentions a phone call from the YMCA saying Zaman was “yelling” in the facility’s locker room and “refused to leave.”

Olympic Peninsula YMCA Marketing & Communications Manager Erin Hawkins told Fox News Digital that the permanent pool ban follows incidents of Zaman violating the facility’s code of conduct. A single incident in the women’s locker room last month did not result in a permanent suspension, she said.

“Julie Zaman has been permanently suspended from the Mountain View Pool for repeatedly violating our Code of Conduct, specifically, using disrespectful words or gestures toward YMCA staff or others; using abusive, harassing, and/or obscene language or gestures toward YMCA staff or others.” Hawkins made the comments to Fox News Digital on Monday.

Zaman told Monson that despite having a “great relationship with the swimmers at the pool,” she was suspended from the facility.

Zaman told local media that she has been a member of the pool facility for 35 years and has lived in Port Townsend for about 40 years. She’s voted Democrats all her life, she told a local outlet, and considers herself an “XX woman,” referring to her chromosomes.

The Port Townsend Free Press backtracked on her being naked and showering in a room with a man of male birth. She said the “momma bear in me” came out when she saw the man near the young women in the bathroom.

Zaman said he also spoke with Wendy Bart, CEO of the Olympic Peninsula YMCA, who told Bart there should be warnings that the bathrooms are also used by trans people.

“I told her there were no signs posted to warn women,” Zaman told Monson. “Pride posters were posted all over and she thought that was enough to let women know what to expect.” Bart also said, “‘We’re proud and everyone’s welcome,'” according to Zaman’s description of the conversation.

“It’s fine with me, they don’t offer alternatives to women who choose not to undress in front of men,” Zaman continued in a radio interview. “Our pool is a very old pool. We only have two shower rooms, dressing rooms, one for men and one for women.”

Zaman has since staged a protest outside the pool facility and joined supporters, the Port Townsend Free Press reported. Trans activists also protested.