An outdoorsy eight-year-old discovered a fossil shark tooth from a long-extinct species while on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this August 2022.

Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, moved to Myrtle Beach, SC in August with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin.

During the trip, the family stopped by Palmetto Fossil Tours, an educational fossil-hunting trip facility in Summerville, South Carolina.

There, Riley was “walking around the bases of these piles of gravel and dirt and noticed what he thought was the edge of a tooth,” proud dad Justin Graceley told Fox News Digital in an email.

“When he pulled it off, he was so excited.”

The Riley Company uncovered a 4.75-inch Angustidence tooth in a “premium” gravel layer.

“We are very proud of Riley,” added Justin Gracely.

The father said staff at the Palmetto Fossil Excursion explained the significance of Riley’s find, saying it stood out because of its “species, size and condition.”

Angustidens was a prehistoric megatooth shark that lived approximately 33 million to 22 million years ago during the Oligocene and Miocene eras.

This is according to Mindat.org, a nonprofit mineral database and mineralogical reference website hosted by the Hudson Institute of Mineralogy of Keswick, Virginia.

Experts believe Angustidens is a close relative of Megalodon, an extinct prehistoric shark said to be the largest shark species to have ever lived, scientists have confirmed based on fossils.

Megalodons are reported to have lived during the early Miocene and Pliocene eras, about 23 million to 3.6 million years ago.

Scientists have measured megalodons up to 68.6 feet long.

On the other hand, according to Prehistoric-Wildlife.com, a prehistoric creature guide, Angustidense is believed to reach up to 30.5 feet.

“Congratulations!!!!!!! This young man scored a 4.75″ Angustiden tooth in a dry dig in our premium gravel layer piles!!!” wrote the Palmetto Fossil Excursions group in an Aug. 11 Facebook post.

“Just to give perspective — anything [angustidens] More than 4″ equals finding 6″. [megalodon]And a [angustidens] 4.75″ at 6.5″ is equivalent to finding a megalodon tooth,” the group added.

“Meet the future archaeologist! Good job, young man!”

“Again, congratulations, kiddo! Truly the find of a lifetime!!!”

One commenter, responding to a post about Riley Graceley’s find, wrote on Facebook, “So precious! He already has a love for fossils!”

Another person wrote, “Meet the future archaeologist! Good job, young man!”

Riley Gresley’s father, Justin Gresley, told Fox News Digital that his son was an avid fisherman who loved science and the outdoors.

“His collection is still in its early stages, so he’s keeping it for now, but who knows in time,” writes Justin Gracely. “It would be nice if others enjoyed it too.”

The father said of the expedition, “We found probably 7 or 8 different kinds of teeth in all.”

The Gracilis enjoy family fossil hunting and creek outings, dry digs and other premium gravel pile excavations.

“This is our third consecutive year of outings with this outfit, and they are the best,” wrote Justin Gracely. “I wish they had these outings when I was younger because it was a blast.”

He continued, “We vacationed at Myrtle Beach every summer, so from the time Riley and his brother Collin could walk, we were on the beach looking for these treasures.”

“It’s something anyone of any age can enjoy.”

Palmetto Fossil Excursions, as its team explains on its website, “began as a journey for two people to share their passion for paleontology with others.”

“Today, the Palmetto team consists of multiple guides from different backgrounds who all bring their own uniqueness to the table.”

It adds, “We will use our unique abilities to work together to discover new sites and new ways to teach others about past life in the Coastal Plain region of South Carolina so that we can continue to provide an ever-evolving experience for our clients.”

They explain more about the “Premium Layer” on Facebook.

It said on its Facebook page that “we are currently trucking fossil layer excavated from another location and into our 100-acre pit.”

“The other site is scheduled to be turned into a large pond, so organizing our excursions on a long-term basis like we would have liked is not really an option. Rather than lose the magnificent fossils to the water, the owner of the site has very kindly allowed us to dig up the fossil layer with an excavator over the last 3 months and take it to our pit. “

They also explain, “We call it ‘premium’ because of the high quality of preservation in Hastalis, tigers, cows, great whites, and bull shark teeth. There are also high numbers of megalodon teeth and large. angustidens in the layer, along with whale, tapir, and other mammal teeth. “

They added, “Generally speaking, this is the richest fossil layer we’ve ever seen. The colors on the fossils are also amazing, as they are caused by fossil sedimentation.”