Monterey is the center of the motoring world this week.

The California region hosts its annual Car Week, a series of events centered on the classic and collector car worlds.

along with Vintage racing at Laguna Seca Raceway and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance car show, where several auctions are held to sell vehicles worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Dozens of them change hands for more than $1 million, which is practically pocket change for many of the attendees, but there’s no shortage of $10 million cars on offer.

Here’s a look at all the cars crossing the blocks expected to bring down the hammer on an eight-figure bid:

1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider Scaglietti: $8 million-$10 million

One of only 19 built, this Testarossa racing car entered at least 30 events between 1957 and 1963, finishing on the podium in over half of them. It has been repainted several times over the years, but is still fitted with its original 2.0-litre V12 engine, which was replaced by a Ford motor partway through its life. American Richie Gunther partnered Frenchman Francois Picard with blue paint for the 1957 24 Hours of Le Mans, but only lasted 13 hours of the race before suffering a water pump problem. (RM Sotheby’s)

1953 Ferrari 375 MM Spider by Scaglietti $8 million-$10 million

The original owner of this 4.5-liter V12-powered car raced it so hard that it replaced the fitted Pinin Farina body with a Scaglietti-designed one in 1954. It was put on pole position for its first race at the 1953 12 Hours of Casablanca by Formula One driver Alberto Ascari, but was wrecked before the event by owner Casimiro de Oliveira, who crashed it again the following year, leading to For the new body being installed. (RM Sotheby’s)

1938 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Teardrop Coupe Figoni and Falaschi: $9 million-$11 million

Another Le Mans veteran who competed in the 1939 edition of the race, this Talbot-Lago was confiscated from its French owner by the Germans in 1942. It was found and bought by a collector after the war, but was missing the engine and sat unused until the wall came down in 1989 and a West German chassis was bought and restored. It was later displayed in a museum in the Netherlands before being purchased and fitted with a period-correct engine. (RM Sotheby’s)

1958 Maserati 450S by Fantuzzi: $9 million-$11 million

Carroll Shelby was the car dealer who sold this Maserati to American racer Eb Rose, who raced it across the US for many years. The ninth of 10 cars built with the 4.2-liter V8 that it still has, the car was tested at a top speed of 181 mph and is expected to shatter the existing auction record for a Maserati, set at $5.17 million. 2015 with the sale of a 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider. (RM Sotheby’s)

1924 Spanish-Swiss H6C “Tulipwood” torpedo by Nieuport-Astra: $8 million-$12 million

According to RM Sotheby’s, the “Tulipwood” is the most famous car built by Hispano-Suiza of Spain. The open-top four-seater featured a monstrous 8.0-liter straight-eight-cylinder engine and a 52-gallon fuel tank that helped it compete in the 1952 Targa Florio and Coppa Florio endurance road racing events. (RM Sotheby’s)

1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster by Sindelfingen: $9 million-$12 million

The Shah of Afghanistan, King Mohammed Zahir, was the first owner of this Mercedes-Benz 540K, one of only three built with the long tail-covered spare tire body style. It was reportedly hidden in the Afghan embassy in Paris during World War II and later given to the king’s son-in-law, who brought it to England in 1950. According to RM Sotheby’s, its appearance was restored in the 1950s, but it has never been given a full restoration and remains largely original.

1937 Bugatti Type 57C Atlante: $10 million-$12 million

While it is often overshadowed by the similarly named Atlantique and its more aerodynamic body style, the Bugatti Type 57-based Atlante remains one of the brand’s most sought-after models. Only 17 were built, no two are exactly alike, and according to Gooding & Company this is considered the finest example in existence. By any standard, its $10 million-$12 million estimate is still about a third of the record $30 million paid for Atlantic in 2010. (Gooding & Company)

1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider by Scaglietti: $25 million-$30 million

This might be the best Ferrari ever, and it comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Carroll Shelby raced this car for the Italian team before he decided to beat them with a Ford at Le Mans, and years later signed the fuel tank with this message, “Mr. Ferrari told me this.” The best Ferrari he ever built. ” Despite a long racing history that includes eight wins with Shelby behind the wheel, it remains largely original, including its 24-spark 4.9-liter V12 engine.