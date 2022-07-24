New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Eight people were reportedly injured in a shooting at an Atlanta gas station early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. at the Shell gas station next to the Diamond Club on Northside Drive near Interstate 75, 11 Alive reported.

Atlanta Police Maj. Eileen Mitchell told the station that about a dozen people were talking in the parking lot when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire on the small crowd.

Police said eight people were shot, six of whom are in stable condition and the remaining two are in critical condition. The motive for the shooting is still unclear. Police said the victims knew each other and were not arguing at the time of the shooting Fox 5 Atlanta.

Private vehicles took the victims to Piedmont and Grady hospitals. The police followed them. Police said investigators have surveillance video and a description of the suspect vehicle, though they were not sharing that information publicly at this time.

The club advertised an event on Saturday night called the “ATL BLOODYMAXX Celebrity Birthday Bash,” according to their social media pages. 11 Alive reported that the gas station allows club guests to park on their property for free, though it was not immediately clear if they were attending the Shot Club event.