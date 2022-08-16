New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Relationships between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers It seems to be officially over.

According to an ESPN report, the two sides have reportedly reached a settlement agreement over a complaint filed by Simmons to recoup some of the $20 million the Sixers withheld as a result of Simmons sitting games during the 2021-2022 season.

Simmons, who Traded to Brooklyn Nets For superstar guard James Harden in February, he filed a grievance with the National Basketball Players Association in April after failing to reach a settlement with Philadelphia.

Both sides agreed to keep the settlement figures confidential.

Before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Simmons demanded a trade away from the Sixers and never appeared in a game for Philadelphia. The Sixers deemed Simmons’ failure to suit up violate his contract and withheld $360,000 for each game Simmons missed.

Simmons disputed the 76ers’ withholding of money from his game checks, citing his mental health as the reason for not participating in games and practices.

Simmons asked to be traded from Philadelphia due to a brutal postseason performance during the 2020-2021 playoffs.

Playing against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2020-2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Simmons averaged just 9.9 points per game while attempting all three shots in the fourth quarter of the series.

Simmons struggled from the free-throw line during the Sixers’ playoff run, shooting just 34.2% in the postseason.

After the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Hawks, Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers was noncommittal when asked if Simmons could be the point guard on a championship-caliber team.

Simmons requested a trade shortly after the series ended and never appeared in a game again for Philadelphia.

Following his trade to Brooklyn, Simmons underwent back surgery in May after failing to appear in a game for the Nets.