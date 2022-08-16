New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 76-year-old man in Chicago was arrested over the weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Police arrested Juan Roldan at 2:53 p.m. Saturday, less than an hour after the alleged incident, local Fox 32 reported.

Law enforcement officials said the attack happened on Chicago’s North Side.

Roldan now faces three felony charges of forcible criminal sexual assault, forcible criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

The accused was to be produced in the bond court on Tuesday. Fox News reached out to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Roldan was being processed into custody by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a weekend of largely violent crime occurred in which 44 people were shot — including 8 fatally — in 35 separate incidents.

Violent crime in all major categories increased 36% from the same period last year, 28% from 2020, 15% from 2019 and 5% from 2018.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.