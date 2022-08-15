75 years later, the fading ghosts of the bloody partition of India

AMRITSAR, India. For seven decades, Sudarshana Rani longed to know the fate of her younger brother. She was still a child when the massive bloodshed that accompanied the partition of India by Britain in 1947 wiped out almost all of her extended family. But in the rice fields that became the place of execution, she did not find one body: the body of her 5-year-old brother Mulk Raj.

Ms Rani, a Hindu, and her older brother were taken in by the family of a Muslim classmate before they left their home near Lahore, which became part of the new Muslim state of Pakistan. Rebuilt in India. Brother, Piara Lal Duggal, retired from a senior position at the State Bank of India. Mrs. Rani raised children who are now doctors and bankers.

Yet her mind remained with her abandoned brother. Did Mulk Raj escape and survive? She imagined that he was looking for her; she saw him everywhere and in everything. Even watching a family movie a few years ago was part of her long, quiet search.