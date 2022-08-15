75 years later, the fading ghosts of the bloody partition of India

AMRITSAR, India. For seven decades, Sudarshana Rani longed to know the fate of her younger brother. She was still a child when the massive bloodshed that accompanied the partition of India by Britain in 1947 wiped out almost all of her extended family. But in the rice fields that became the place of execution, she did not find one body: the body of her 5-year-old brother Mulk Raj.
Ms Rani, a Hindu, and her older brother were taken in by the family of a Muslim classmate before they left their home near Lahore, which became part of the new Muslim state of Pakistan. Rebuilt in India. Brother, Piara Lal Duggal, retired from a senior position at the State Bank of India. Mrs. Rani raised children who are now doctors and bankers.
Yet her mind remained with her abandoned brother. Did Mulk Raj escape and survive? She imagined that he was looking for her; she saw him everywhere and in everything. Even watching a family movie a few years ago was part of her long, quiet search.
“I thought maybe it was my brother – they made a movie about him,” she said of the 2013 biopic about Milk Singh, a star sprinter who survived the partition massacre by his own family. “I walked around the field, I saw everyone – not him,” she said of that distant day in the rice fields. Maybe he told his story.
The chaos, confusion and sectarian violence that accompanied Pakistan’s secession from India 75 years ago this week resulted in up to two million deaths and one of the largest displacements in history as Hindus and Muslims from once-mixed communities rushed in opposite directions. . directions to new homelands, created on a religious basis.
In the intervening decades, divisions have become tighter than ever, with borders fenced and heavily guarded after repeated wars, cross-border terrorist attacks, and a backlash from rising nationalism. To this day, despite a vast common heritage, the two countries remain estranged, their weapons pointed at each other, and diplomatic relations almost non-existent.
Both are dominated by majoritarian populism. India is gripped by growing Hindu nationalism and anti-Muslim sentiment, and the ruling party is increasingly abandoning the country’s constitutionally enshrined secularism. Pakistan is engulfed in Islamic fundamentalism, which sees acts of dissent as blasphemy deserving of violent punishment. The population of Kashmir, a Himalayan region disputed between the two countries, remains hostage to militarism and militancy on each side.
Division markers are ubiquitous. A small room at a Pakistani temple cremation site has held the ashes of hundreds of dead Hindus for years as relatives wait for visas to scatter them in India’s holy Ganges River. Fishermen from both countries often run into trouble trespassing invisible maritime boundaries. A couple of years ago, the Indian authorities even arrested border pigeon on suspicion of espionage.
With the passing decades, nationalist fervor and mutual suspicion have largely replaced memories of bloodshed and displacement.
Partition survivors, now at dusk, were often reluctant to share their stories with their children, the author writes. Anchal Malhotra writes in his book “In the Language of Memories”. Many, including Ms. Malhotra’s own grandmother, experienced their trauma quietly, alone.
“We never wanted to burden them with our memories,” the grandmother tells Ms. Malhotra in her book. “We wanted sadness to end with us.”
Some survivors managed to return on a pilgrimage to the lost home. Others, like the Duggals, looked for answers.
Piara Lal Duggal, who along with his sister was the only known survivor of the rice paddy massacre, was able to find Muhammad Anwar, a classmate who helped them hide from the anti-Hindu mob. For decades they wrote to each other.
In one letter, Mr. Anwar wrote that he had set up a fish farm near Lahore and that the fish grew to “2 kg each.” He told Mr. Duggal that he went to the temple every Thursday to light a candle and pray “to reunite me with my friend.”
In a letter still kept by the Anwar family, Mr. Duggal replied, “My piece of friend’s heart, my brother Muhammad Anwar,” adding, “Old thoughts of you and your family have been refreshed in my heart. Sometimes I can’t even sleep at night.”
Among those who have made cross-border visits is Jagtar Kaur, a Sikh in his late 80s living on the Indian side of the Punjab region. During the partition, her father and grandfather were hacked to death by a Muslim mob.
As Ms Kaur prepared for her visit in 2014, she did not lose sight of the irony: she needed a visa and passport to visit her former home just a few miles from the border. The Pakistani side is so close that her family looks at the weather forecast for the Pakistani city of Lahore instead of the nearest Indian city of Amritsar to check the weather.
“Our house fell, but I saw the metal columns of our roof,” she recalled of her visit.
At that time, two governments crossed the border by trains and buses. But escalating tensions in recent years have led to the termination of the service.
“Now there is nothing here,” said Ramesh Chand, 59, who is about to retire as a janitor at Attari railway station.
The Attari-Wagah border is largely closed, with only a few visa holders crossing it on foot every day. But each evening, the border gates open for a lavish flag-lowering ceremony as each side turns into a small arena filled with spectators.
“Hot popcorn, hot popcorn!” shouted one of the many vendors as the families took their seats late that evening.
On the Indian side, Bollywood songs were playing from loudspeakers, people were waving flags and dancing. During military marches, tall officers from both sides competed to see who could kick higher, who had the most imposing mustache to curl, and who could scream with the most intimidation.
As the sun went down, the crowd fell silent as the two flags were lowered. “Long live India!” shouted those on one side of the fence, while those on the other side shouted, “Long live Pakistan.”
The absurdity and bitterness of the sudden establishment of new borders is reflected in the literature of the two peoples. AT short story Saadat Hassan Manto, a writer who lived in India and was forced to leave for Pakistan, the two countries decide to exchange patients from their psychiatric hospitals in the same way they exchanged prisoners of war. The patient is constantly trying to find out where his village is now.
“Where is it?” friend answers him. “Of course, where it has always been.
“But in Pakistan or in India,” the patient asks.
“In India,” says a friend. “No, no, in Pakistan.”
Indian poet and musician Piyush Mishra drawing on lover’s letters ended up on the Indian side, who decades later wrote to his beloved Husna in Pakistan. His pain is expressed in simple curiosities over what could change with the new nation.
Do leaves fall in Pakistan as well?
how do they fall here, O Husna?
It also dawns
how is it in India, O Husna?
Does Pakistan also cry at night
how does India do it, O Husna?
The Duggal siblings, now 86 and sister 83, recollect their family as wealthy Hindu landowners in a predominantly Muslim village near Lahore. At the height of the violence, a group of Muslim men approached the house and led them to the rice fields.
“My father bathed us. The younger brother was 5 days old,” recalls Ms. Rani. He didn’t even have a name yet.
Mr Duggal, who was 11 years old at the time, managed to escape after being hit on the head, which is still bald. Miss Rani lost consciousness.
The brother and sister stayed with Muhammad Anwar’s family for about two weeks and then reached the Indian side when the convoys were escorted by the military.
Seven decades later, Ms Rani is still hopeful that her younger brother, Mulk Raj, will one day show up. But she is unsure. Even if the boy survived, he would be around 80 now.
Muhammad Anwar died in 2016 at the age of 85. His family still keeps Mr. Duggal’s letters.
“They are a symbol of the friendship that the two friends have maintained despite the division,” said his son Saeed Anwar, who lives in Lahore.
He said his father often cried when he remembered the abuse.
“What happened to Piara Lal’s family was a tragedy and unfortunately the Muslims of our area were involved,” he said. “Hindu and Sikh families were wealthy, and the pursuit of wealth was the main trigger for violence.”
Mr. Duggal, like many other survivors interviewed, expressed a bit of bitterness. He said that “99 percent” of those on both sides were good people.
“But those were the times,” he said.
In one letter to Mr. Anwar, Mr. Duggal describes the difficulties of raising an orphan in India.
“I worked as a porter,” he wrote. “Every time I told someone that I wanted to study, they answered: “Children who have no parents cannot study.” But I didn’t lose my courage.”
He also wrote about his best memories before the massacre, including his vivid image of Mr. Anwar’s father, Bashir Ahmad, smoking a hookah in the yard.
“He spoke very little, rarely got angry, and was very fond of me,” wrote Mr. Duggal. “Your mother, Khurshid Begum, cooked parathas with butter.
In the letter, Mr. Duggal wrote that he plans to get a passport and one day visit his lost home.
But now, at 86, he said he no longer had that desire.
“There was only one friend of mine, and he is no more,” he said. “There are no more traces of our house.
Mujib Mashal as well as Kumar Day reported from Amritsar, and Zia ur-Rehman from Lahore, Pakistan. Samir Yasser as well as Karan Deep Singh made a report.