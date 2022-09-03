off
The Aventura Police Department said its officers responded to the scene of a large fire.

The Florida fire was fought by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“So far we have [one] Transported person [and] Injuries are being treated,” the department tweeted on Friday.

According to WSVN, rescue crews took a man to Ryder Trauma Center with severe burns after the 75-foot boat caught fire just before 7:25 p.m. EDT Friday.

(Aventura Police Department)

Images of the fire shared by police showed black smoke and orange and yellow flames shooting from the vessel.

Palm trees and apartment buildings were nearby.

(Aventura Police Department)

Videos and photos posted on social media The boat caught fireWith sirens in the background.

Some showed firefighters working using water and foam to put out the fire.

The condition of the injured person is still unknown and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

