Nearly a third of House Democrats warned Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday against binding into law a government funding bill that must pass this month, which Sen. Promotes Oil and Gas Drilling by Joe Manchin, DW.Va.

Seventy-one House Democrats wrote a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., warning that the bill’s inclusion would force her to seriously consider voting against the short-term government funding measure, known as a continuing resolution.

“In the face of existential threats like climate change and MAGA extremism, House and Senate leadership have a greater responsibility than ever to pass a continuing resolution that avoids a government shutdown by jamming divisive policy riders,” the House Natural Resources Committee said. The letter was spearheaded by Arizona Democrat Chairman Raul Grijalva. “Allowing the reforms would hurt already overburdened communities, put polluters on an even faster track and divide the caucus.”

Signing the letter was a broad cross-section of the House Democratic conference.

Manchin’s deal with Schumer to accelerate oil and gas drilling has been threatened by left-leaning Democrats

Signatories include not only progressive firebrands like Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, but also leadership allies. Among the latter are Reps. of Colorado. They include Joe Negus and Michigan’s Debbie Dingell, who Pelosi is tasked with leading the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Neither Manchin nor Pelosi’s offices returned requests for comment.

Earlier this year, Manchin struck a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to pass legislation that would streamline the permit approval process to drill for oil and gas by the end of September. In exchange for the commitment, Manchin agreed to support the White House’s $739 billion climate change and tax hike package.

Schumer, D-N.Y., confirmed earlier this week that he would attach legislation authorizing the government funding bill, which must be passed by Sept. 30 or risk a shutdown.

“Our intention is to add to that [continuing resolution]Absolutely,” Schumer said.

But House Democrats say the decision is risky.

“Such a move would force members to choose between protecting themselves [environmental justice] communities or the government from further pollution,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.

Progressive Democrats have long argued that Manchin sided with Schumer and not with them.

“We stand united in defeating Special Manchin’s ‘permit reforms’ that accelerate climate change and pollute black, brown, indigenous and low-income communities,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. ”Manchin went back on his word [Build Back Better] done and now we owe him nothing.”

The permitting bill, which has not yet been made public, sets timelines for environmental agencies to conduct reviews for proposed projects. The federal government needs to hold more leasing auctions for the right to drill on federal land.

However, Manchin’s biggest prize was the bill’s provisions that catalyzed the approval of a natural gas pipeline that would run more than 300 miles through Virginia and West Virginia. The $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline began in 2014 and is about 90% complete, but has stalled in recent months amid environmental lawsuits.

“The Mountain Valley Pipeline is the only project that can bring 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to market in just six months,” Manchin said when news of the deal broke in August.

House Democrats’ opposition to the oil and gas permitting bill put the pipeline at risk. GOP critics of Manchin say the senator gave up any leverage to get the bill passed when he agreed to vote first on the $739 billion climate change and tax package.

“Joe Manchin sold West Virginia for a signature pen from President Biden,” said Alex Mooney, a spokesman for RW.Va. “He single-handedly restarted the inflationary spending of the Biden administration.”