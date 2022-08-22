7,000 construction workers are required for Ohio’s largest economic development project.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Paul Vernon/AP

JONESTOUN, Ohio. Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project is facing a major job challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming construction environment when the nation is also running out of sales people.

At hand is a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility near the state capital that Intel announced earlier this year. When the two factories, known as factories, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000 people with an average salary of around $135,000. Before that happens, the 1,000-acre site must be leveled and a semiconductor manufacturing plant built.

“This project has resonated across the country,” said Michael Engbert, North American Workers International in Ohio. “We don’t take calls every day from members hundreds or thousands of miles away with questions about transfers to Columbus, Ohio,” he said. “That’s because they know Intel is coming.”

To win the project, the state of Ohio offered Intel roughly $2 billion in incentives, including a 30-year tax break. Intel has committed $150 million in education funding aimed at developing the semiconductor industry regionally and nationally.

Construction is expected to accelerate following Congressional approval last month of a stimulus package for the semiconductor industry and research and development in an attempt to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help them compete better with international competitors. It includes more than $52 billion in grants and other incentives for the semiconductor industry, as well as a 25 percent tax credit for those companies that invest in U.S. chip factories.

The central project in Ohio does not require all 7,000 workers at once. In addition, they are only a fraction of what will be required as the Intel project transforms hundreds of acres of predominantly rural areas about 30 minutes east of Columbus.

For example, just six months after Intel announced its Ohio operation, Missouri-based VanTrust Real Estate announced it was building a 500-acre (200-hectare) business park next door to house Intel’s suppliers. The site area of ​​5 million square feet (464,515 square meters) is equivalent to almost nine football fields. Other projects for additional suppliers are expected.

California-based Intel will rely on experience gained from building previous national and global semiconductor manufacturing plants to ensure a sufficient supply of builders, the company said in a statement.

“One of the main reasons Intel chose Ohio is access to the region’s reliable workforce,” the company said in a statement. “It won’t be without problems, but we are confident that there will be sufficient demand for these positions.”

Labor leaders and state officials admit there is currently no reserve of 7,000 additional workers in central Ohio, where other ongoing projects include a 28-story Hilton hotel near downtown Columbus, a $2 billion Ohio State University Medical Center addition, and a costly Amgen 365 million dollars. a bioproduct manufacturing plant near the Intel plant.

And that’s not counting at least three new Google and Amazon data centers, plans to build a new $200 million municipal courthouse south of downtown Columbus, and solar panel projects that alone could require about 6,000 civil works. Federal data shows about 45,000 home and commercial construction workers in central Ohio. This number increased by 1,800 from May 2021 to May 2022, which means future shortages given current and future demand.

“I don’t know of any commercial construction company that isn’t hiring,” said Mary Thiebaud, executive director of the Builders Exchange of Central Ohio, a construction industry trade association. The imbalance is offset by curricula, an incentive to attract more high school students to the profession, and a clean economy. According to Dorsey Hager, executive secretary-treasurer of the Columbus Council of Construction Occupations, including overtime, skilled workers’ pay can be as high as $125,000 a year. Or, as Lieutenant Governor John Hasted, who is in charge of the state’s economic development, put it, an Intel project is so large and profitable that it will create opportunities for people who did not see construction jobs in their future.

“When you are willing to pay people more to do something, you will find talent,” he said. In addition to new and out-of-state workers, some of them are likely to be laid off from the housing industry, reducing an already shortage of builders, according to Ed Brady, CEO of the Homebuilders Institute in Washington.

According to Ed Dietz of the National Association of Home Builders, this poses a risk of a housing shortage that could slow down the kind of economic development that Intel is driving.

“How do you attract these business investments if you can’t also provide additional housing to grow the workforce?” he said.

Central Ohio is expected to have 3 million residents by 2050, requiring 11,000 to 14,000 housing units per year. That was before Intel was announced, said Jennifer Knoll, deputy director of community development for the Ohio Regional Planning Commission. Meanwhile, the region came closest to that goal in 2020 with 11,000 units.

“We know we have a lot of work to do as a region,” Knoll said.

Shortage or not, work is underway at and near the Intel facility, where a truck parade rumbled down country roads on a recent August morning as several construction vehicles bleeped in the distance.

It was just another day for pipelayer Taylor Purdy, who made his usual 30-minute drive from Bangs, Ohio, to a construction job, helping to widen a road that runs alongside an Intel plant.

Purdy, 28, spends his days in the trenches helping lay stormwater, sewers and water pipes. Overtime is plentiful as deadlines approach. Intel’s construction work is in its early stages as diggers are converting 1,000 acres (400 hectares) of former agricultural and residential land into an industrial site.

Purdy said he loves the job security that comes with such a big project. He also noticed that, unlike other jobs he had, he didn’t have to explain to people what he was doing.

“They all know what I’m talking about,” he said.