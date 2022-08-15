New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News reported on Sunday that more than 700 migrants crossing the southern border from Mexico into the US at Eagle Pass, Texas, showed signs of stopping amid the ongoing border crisis.

Cameras recorded footage of large groups, including a group of 290 people, mostly single adults. They joined more than 2,000 migrants who arrived in the Del Rio sector of Eagle Pass on Friday and Saturday, a source told Fox News.

A few days ago, Rep. R-Texas. Tony Gonzalez, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammatte, said he would help if only asked by President Biden.

“I specifically asked the president of Guatemala, ‘Hey, what do you need to get more flights to this country?'” Gonzales told host Guy Benson on Fox News Radio. “These are people who don’t qualify for asylum, you send them back to their home country. What would it take for you to get on those planes more? His answer: ‘A simple thing, Tony. I want the president to call me from the United States. He won’t call me either.’

Fox News reached out to the White House for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

In December, Giammatte told Fox News that he had no contact with the White House since meeting Vice President Kamala Harris in June of that year.

Since March, there have been more than 200,000 migrant encounters per month at the border, and no month since February 2021 has seen fewer than 150,000 migrant encounters. Some of them were returned under Title 42 public health protections, but most were released into the United States in places like Arizona and Texas.

Overall there were more than 1.7 million migrant encounters at the border this fiscal year, surpassing last year’s historical numbers.

Border states began to take matters into their own hands. The governors of Texas and Arizona moved immigrants to Washington, DC, and Texas also sent many people to New York City.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office reported that Texas has sent over 1,000 immigrants to DC, while Texas has already sent 6,000. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently began sending migrants to New York as well, while New York City Mayor Eric Adams called for federal and state aid.

“The federal government and the state have to help with this as well because it’s more than housing… more than housing, education, food, translation, services, health care, all of these issues,” Adams said.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.