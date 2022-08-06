New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Multiple law enforcement sources told Fox News on Saturday that they are looking for an 11-year-old boy and three other young suspects in the brutal attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in San Francisco last weekend.

The horrific attack was captured on video, but no suspects are in custody.

Authorities said an 11-year-old black boy was an active participant, as well as a 13-year-old black girl.

A 14-year-old black girl is seen kicking a woman in the head in the Anza Vista neighborhood.

A black male who recently turned 18 is also being sought.

Two other suspects allegedly belonged to a group involved in a string of robberies and were captured in Oakland, California.

An anonymous law enforcement source told Fox News that even if the minors are caught, their identities will be sealed.

The 18-year-old is the only person who could face serious charges in the case.

“They think they can do it and get away with it. And they can. They’re doing it. Where are the parents who shouldn’t allow this behavior? And if they’re not, who’s going to do something? About it?” asked the source.

The San Francisco Police Department would not confirm any updates to Fox News, citing an active investigation.

“They used their fists to hit me on the head several times and then they pulled me down and kept kicking me,” the elderly woman, who only wanted to be identified as Mrs. Ren, told KGO last week through an interpreter.

Sunday marked what her daughter said was one of the first days Mrs Rain left the house due to the Covid-19 scare.

The attack took place in the hallway of her apartment complex, where the minors demanded time.

She refused to hand over her iPhone 7 to the group, attempting to flee to a nearby elevator.

“They got really mad and pulled me down,” Mrs Rain said, according to the station.

The footage shows that she tried to retreat into the hallway but was unable to close the door.

The suspect then returned to steal her keys and continued the attack.

“Even though we saw a lot of reporting, I never thought this would happen to us,” said daughter Mrs Zheng.

Anti-Asian hate crimes and attacks have increased around the city and across the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The family hopes this story will serve as a cautionary tale for others in the community.

