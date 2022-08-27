7 states and the federal government have no guidance to cut production from the Colorado River.

Enlarge this image switch title Luc Runyon/KUNC

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado. As the Colorado River shrinks, federal analysts say the seven states in the western United States that rely on it for water and power should drastically cut back on its use to keep major reservoirs from running out.

But the recent deadline for the conservation plan unprecedented amount of water came and went without much detail from either the states or the federal government on how to achieve the cuts.

In June, federal officials gave state leaders that take water from the river—Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming—a mid-August deadline to develop a plan to conserve 2 to 4 million acres of land. feet of water across the southwest divide. One acre foot is over 325,000 gallons. Federal officials have said they want cuts in all seven states, across all sectors.

With the deadline past and uncertainty about where these cuts will take place, some leaders in the region are calling on the federal government to take charge.

The amount of water in the largest reservoirs of the Colorado River has decreased over the past two decades due to climate change and overuse. The river and its tributaries provide drinking water for 40 million people and irrigate millions of acres of arable land. In addition to seven US states, the river also flows into Mexico and supplies water to towns and farmers in two Mexican states.

At Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir on the river, water levels threaten to drop so low that its dam will no longer be able to produce hydropower. This could happen as early as November 2023. All but two boat ramps at the resort are currently closed due to low water levels.

“We want to encourage [the states] do as much as possible,” said Tania Trujillo, Assistant Secretary for Water and Science at the Home Office. “This needs to be done urgently. We are trying to explain the modeling information that we have is drawing a very, very urgent situation. We feel the urgency. They need to feel the urgency.”

Trujillo and other federal water managers have said that if states fail to come up with a plan for these cuts by the August deadline, the federal government will take action to protect the river system. The possible actions that the federal government has outlined are launching administrative processes to explore how large river dams can be rehabilitated or operated. They also plan to boost agricultural efficiency by offering additional funding.

The federal government also announced a gradual increase in existing water cuts for Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico starting in January 2023. These cuts have already been agreed upon, and it’s still unclear what specific actions federal officials can or will take to prevent reservoir cuts. to a critically low level.

“Our water users would really like to understand the federal government when they say, ‘If you don’t take action in the states, we will,'” said Andy Mueller, general manager of Colorado River County, a water agency in rural Western Colorado. . “Well, what actions are proposed?”

While the federal government has yet to follow through on its threat of intervention, Mueller said it could still happen. The call for clearing was clear and detailed, from 2 million to 4 million acre feet in cuts across the watershed. But the threat of what will happen if the states can’t get there remains unclear.

“If you don’t know what the threat is, it’s very difficult to be motivated to act,” Mueller said.

The distaste for federal intervention runs deep into the Colorado River. Some state leaders say the federal government should just run the dams and not get involved in policy making. Others question the power of the federal government to authorize cuts, most of which are completely untested. As the river water crisis has deepened in recent years, other residents of the basin are beginning to yearn for federal guidance.

“There was a deadline that came. He passed. Nothing happened,” said John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, which serves the Las Vegas metro area. “I think it would be much more efficient if the federal government actually put the plan in writing.”

When it became clear that the states were not going to agree ahead of schedule, he pleaded with federal officials take the reins and make tough decisions about where some cuts should come from. These tensions between states and the federal government, he says, only serve as a motivator when state leaders believe federal crackdowns can actually happen.

“The states have never done anything meaningful without a real federal threat,” Entsminger said.

But it’s not just the Biden administration that is exerting pressure through various federal agencies dealing with water management in the West. Pressure from city officials, farmers and residents of the southwest is also mounting.

“I think the general public is aware of the real crisis unfolding in the Colorado River Basin in a way that it didn’t know before,” Entsminger said. “There is growing pressure from voters across the basin to do something.”

Members of Congress have also begun to take notice.

U.S. Congressman Greg Stanton, Democrat from Arizona, urged users of the river “divide the sacrifices to resolve this crisis” and called federal threats to intervene “empty”.

In Nevada, US Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto gave federal officials their timeasking for firm plans on how to spend the $4 billion allocated under the Inflation Reduction Act to help solve the region’s water scarcity problems.

In response to a complaint that they should be doing more, federal water managers said they were going to continue working with states on a plan for cuts. No new term Was installed.

Katherine Sorenson, a water policy researcher at Arizona State University, said if the federal government takes drastic action, it could alienate people in states dependent on the river.

“Definiteness is just paramount,” Sorenson said. “And cities, tribes, those who depend on this water should know what to expect. And right now, that’s not enough at all.”

But if the feds don’t take action, she said, the reservoirs will be at risk.

“No one wants to call about this, right? It’s unenviable to be able to say who gets water and who doesn’t,” Sorenson said.