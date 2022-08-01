New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Orlando, Florida are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning after a “large altercation” in the city’s downtown area.

The incident, which injured seven people, happened around 2 a.m. as patrons were exiting bars, nightclubs and restaurants in the Florida hot spot, Police Chief Eric D. Smith said one of the people involved in the fight “pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd.”

A person recounts her experience after being shot Fox 35 of Orlando.

“When the gunshots went off, I felt a sharp sting in my stomach and buttock, and I looked up briefly, and when I saw lights coming out of the gun, I ran in the other direction,” Taliah said.

Police clear Universal Orlando garage after children fight

“I think it’s really upsetting in a world, in a country, where you’re having an innocent time and almost losing your life,” she added. “It’s honestly surreal.”

Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the suspect.

Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families clash in a massive Magic Kingdom battle

“We’re still in the early stages, we’re still checking any video, we’re going to check our partner videos, see if we get any help from that,” Chief Smith said in an update. Posted online. “Our detectives are still just beginning the investigation. We’re still just getting started.”

Smith just took over as chief on Friday, when former chief Orlando Rollon retired.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Police said six people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one went to Advent Health on its own. All are said to be in stable condition.