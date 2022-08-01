New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A mother and her five young children were among seven people who were struck by a van that was driving the wrong way on an interstate just outside Chicago early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said Jennifer Fernandez, 22, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 in McHenry County around 2 a.m. when she collided with a van driven by Thomas Dobos, 32.

Both the cars were burnt on impact. Fernandes died in the accident. Police said it was unclear why Fernandez was driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Dobos was seriously injured. His wife, Lauren Dobos, 31, was killed.

His five children also died in the accident. Police did not identify the five children by name, but said they included two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

Neighbors of the Dobos family told Fox 32 Chicago they were stunned by the horrific accident.

A neighbor told the station that the children would always say hi, and that Tom and Lauren took care of their elderly grandparents who lived nearby.