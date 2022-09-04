New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A college student from Norfolk, Virginia, was among seven injured in a shooting at an off-campus building early Sunday morning, prompting a nearby hospital to go into lockdown.

The Norfolk Police Department said they received a call about 12 a.m. for a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue.

According to police, seven people were taken to the hospital, five with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk State University tweeted that multiple students were killed in the shooting, which occurred “at an isolated location off campus near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd.”

University police have secured the campus and counseling is being provided to students.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital’s trauma center was also placed on temporary lockdown, WTKR reported, citing a police source.

According to the station, Norfolk Emergency Dispatch radio traffic indicated that first responders went to several other shooting locations in the city around the same time and that the hospital was placed on lockdown due to the violence and patient volume.

Some patients were shifted to other hospitals till the lockdown was lifted around 5 am