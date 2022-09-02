7 injured, at least 1 seriously in Come By Chance refinery explosion

The explosion at the Come By Chance refinery injured seven people, at least one seriously, according to the RCMP and the company that operates the facility.

Witnesses say the explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm on Friday, and several ambulances did not arrive and leave the refinery until 5:30 pm.

In a statement sent at 6:15 p.m., Braya Renewable Fuels confirmed that the incident had taken place and said the situation had been contained.

“We will do our best to support [the injured] and their families during this time,” the statement said. “Authorities have been notified and we will cooperate fully with their investigation.”

Cresta Fund Management, a private equity firm in the US, bought a majority stake in the refinery in 2021 with the goal of switching it to producing jet fuel and diesel fuel from waste vegetable oil, corn oil and animal fat.

The firm also renamed the plant Braya Renewable Fuels.

Last winter, CEO Frank Almaraz told CBC News that the plan is to reopen the refinery by late summer or early fall, with a daily capacity of up to 18,000 barrels, which will be produced by 200 full-time employees. On Friday, when the explosion occurred, preparatory work was still going on.

Come By Chance Mayor Carol Molloy said she could not comment on the situation yet when she was featured on CBC News on Friday. Fire Chief Dwayne Antle could not be contacted at the time of publication either.

There was an explosion at an oil refinery in 1998 that killed two workers and injured another.

Learn more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador