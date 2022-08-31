7 College Football Teams Get Big Paychecks — And An Epic Upset

Guaranteed games have long been a part of the college football landscape. For the most part, such competitions are mutually beneficial. A visiting team, usually from a less-prestigious league, cashes a big check that helps its athletic department’s overall bottom line while the host school fills out its non-conference schedule.

But while most of these games have produced comfortable and expected wins for the home team, often the visitors have turned out to be cupcakes. And sometimes, they win too. Last year, UCLA dropped a home game against Fresno State, Western Michigan tripped eventual ACC champion Pittsburgh, and Washington’s humiliating season was foreshadowed by an opening loss to Montana in the Football Championship Subdivision.

FCS upsets happen much less often, but at least one of the five schools that have a win over a power conference squad in most years. There are plenty of candidates this year, but for this exercise we’ll limit ourselves to games with guarantees greater than a million dollars. In chronological order, here are the games where the visiting school could get a big win with a seven-figure boon.

Cincinnati at Arkansas

Date: September 3. Payment: $1.5 million.

This shouldn’t come as much of a shock as the Bearcats have already claimed a seat at the adult table with last year’s playoff appearance and future arrival in the Big 12. , so a win in SEC territory would go a long way toward cementing the program’s long-term viability as a power player. But the game is important for the Razorbacks, who still need all the quality wins in addition to SEC West challenges.

Appalachian State at Texas A&M

Date: September 10. Payment: $1.5 million.

The Mountaineers became the ultimate Giant Killer in the 2007 season opener, still a member of the FCS, when it swept into the Big House and eliminated a top-five Michigan team. The Mountaineers have continued their winning ways since moving up to the Bowl Subdivision, recording at least nine wins over the past five years and becoming an instant perennial contender in the Sun Belt. Their last three games against Power Five schools were losses to North Carolina and South Carolina in 2019 and a loss to Miami (Fla.) on the road last year. The Aggies are well aware of Appalachian State’s history, but any school that agrees to host the Mountaineers is taking a risk, regardless of its ranking.

Brigham Young in Oregon

Date: September 17. Payment: $1.1 million.

The Week 3 lineup features an abundance of games guaranteed as the conference schedules are not yet in full swing. This is likely to be another top 25 matchup at kickoff. BYU, of course, is not a typical underdog school, with the Big 12 having a national championship in its history. Most of their lineup returns after 10 wins last season. The contest continues a prestigious non-conference slate for the Ducks, who face Georgia just two weeks prior.

SMU in Maryland

Date: September 17. Payment: $1.2 million.

The Mustangs have a new coaching staff but should bring a high-octane offense to College Park led by quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who threw for 39 touchdowns last season. The Terrapins will face big challenges as they try to advance in the tough Big Ten East, but they will almost certainly be tested here as well if they are looking past this American athletic rival.

Texas-Texas at San Antonio

Date: September 17. Payment: $1.52 million.

We’ll know more about the Roadrunners in a few days against American Athletic Conference contender and 25th-ranked Houston. But UTSA’s recent run of success — including last year’s 11-2 season — suggests it could make it tough for the Longhorns in Conference USA. Texas will also have a date with Alabama that will have less than a full tank against an in-state team playing with a chip on their shoulder.

Louisiana-Lafayette in the state of Florida

Date: November 19. Payment: $1.4 million.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were unable to capitalize on last year’s guaranteed-game opportunity at Texas, and the program is now under new management after Billy Napier left for the Florida job. But ULL will catch the Seminoles at a good time during their annual rivalry showdown with Florida. FSU’s interest level is also questionable if the team struggles again through ACC play. We’ve seen the Seminoles lose five opponents regularly at home in recent years. This is not a big surprise.

Western Kentucky at Auburn

Date: November 19. Payment: $1.9 million.

Granted, the Tigers came within two points of Alabama last season. It’s equally true that the same organization was in a four-quarter battle with Georgia State earlier in the campaign. In short, you never know what you’re going to get with Auburn, which has a date with the Crimson Tide on the horizon when WKU comes to town. The Hilltoppers probably won’t pile up touchdown passes like they did at the controls of record-setting QB Bailey Zappi last season, but the wide-open system is still in place and some early success on the field will keep the home crowd engaged. Nervous