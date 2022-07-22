New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tampa Bay Rays Shortstop Vander Franco A man was robbed of a car last month in Florida and $650,000 in jewelry was stolen from his vehicle, according to a report.

Franco was in Jacksonville, Florida, playing with the Triple-A Durham Bulls during a rehab assignment, when 24-year-old Khalil Eugene Mathis broke into Franco’s Rolls Royce Cullinan parked outside the DoubleTree Hotel at 3 a.m. on June 22, ESPN reported.

Mathis is accused of stealing a $60 safe from a trunk that contained $650,000 in jewelry, including a necklace worth $300,000.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed outrage over minor league salary comments

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the report, police arrested Mathis less than two weeks after he sold some of the pieces, but three of the seven stolen items — worth about $550,000 — were never recovered.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Franco, 21, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after June 26 23 games missing With right quadrilateral strain. On July 8, he injured the hamate bone in his right hand and is expected to miss five to eight weeks after undergoing surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.