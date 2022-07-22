closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tampa Bay Rays Shortstop Vander Franco A man was robbed of a car last month in Florida and $650,000 in jewelry was stolen from his vehicle, according to a report.

Franco was in Jacksonville, Florida, playing with the Triple-A Durham Bulls during a rehab assignment, when 24-year-old Khalil Eugene Mathis broke into Franco’s Rolls Royce Cullinan parked outside the DoubleTree Hotel at 3 a.m. on June 22, ESPN reported.

Vander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays throws during the third inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Vander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays throws during the third inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston.
(Billy Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Mathis is accused of stealing a $60 safe from a trunk that contained $650,000 in jewelry, including a necklace worth $300,000.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed outrage over minor league salary comments

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Vander Franco hits right as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado looks on during the fourth inning of a game Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Vander Franco hits right as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado looks on during the fourth inning of a game Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the report, police arrested Mathis less than two weeks after he sold some of the pieces, but three of the seven stolen items — worth about $550,000 — were never recovered.

Vander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays during a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on February 28, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Vander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays during a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on February 28, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Fla.
(Michael Reeves/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Franco, 21, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after June 26 23 games missing With right quadrilateral strain. On July 8, he injured the hamate bone in his right hand and is expected to miss five to eight weeks after undergoing surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaz is a digital reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you have a tip, you can email Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com