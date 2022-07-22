type here...
Sports $650,000 in jewelry taken from Rolls-Royce Cullinan at Tampa...
Sports

$650,000 in jewelry taken from Rolls-Royce Cullinan at Tampa Bay Rays Vander Franco

By printveela editor

-

17
0
- Advertisment -


Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Vander Franco had $650,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his vehicle last month while he was rehabbing from an injury, according to police and court records obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

According to the report, 24-year-old Khalil Mathis broke into Franco’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked at the Jacksonville, Florida, Doubletree Hotel in the early hours of June 22.

According to the arrest report, inside the vehicle was a safe containing several pieces of jewelry. Mathis was arrested on July 4th through a fingerprint given at a pawn shop.

Items Mathis took from Franco’s vehicle included a $200,000 rose gold Cuban link chain with diamonds, a platinum Rolex valued at $44,000, two championship rings valued at $40,000, a $70,000 medal pendant, a $5,000 gold and gold, a $5,000 gold, diamond encrusted Cuban link chain and a circle medal with diamonds. A W in the middle is worth $300,000.

A safe was found in an apartment six miles from the hotel and two championship rings were found in it.

Mathis faces multiple felony charges including being a suspect in three other burglaries, resisting arrest, credit card fraud and tampering with evidence. He remains in custody on nearly $1 million bonds and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 1.

Franco, 21, who signed an 11-year, $182 million contract in November, played in 58 games in 2022, batting .260 with five home runs and 23 RBIs.

Previous articleFeds: Houston’s illegal dumpsites may violate civil rights
Next articleBatoche Historic Site Lands to Be Donated to Saskatchewan Métis

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The left doesn’t think the First Amendment applies to the right: Rep. Jim Jordan

off Video The Left has a different take on violence: Jim Jordan...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News