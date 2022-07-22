$650,000 in jewelry taken from Rolls-Royce Cullinan at Tampa Bay Rays Vander Franco

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Vander Franco had $650,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his vehicle last month while he was rehabbing from an injury, according to police and court records obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

According to the report, 24-year-old Khalil Mathis broke into Franco’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked at the Jacksonville, Florida, Doubletree Hotel in the early hours of June 22.

According to the arrest report, inside the vehicle was a safe containing several pieces of jewelry. Mathis was arrested on July 4th through a fingerprint given at a pawn shop.

Items Mathis took from Franco’s vehicle included a $200,000 rose gold Cuban link chain with diamonds, a platinum Rolex valued at $44,000, two championship rings valued at $40,000, a $70,000 medal pendant, a $5,000 gold and gold, a $5,000 gold, diamond encrusted Cuban link chain and a circle medal with diamonds. A W in the middle is worth $300,000.

A safe was found in an apartment six miles from the hotel and two championship rings were found in it.

Mathis faces multiple felony charges including being a suspect in three other burglaries, resisting arrest, credit card fraud and tampering with evidence. He remains in custody on nearly $1 million bonds and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 1.

Franco, 21, who signed an 11-year, $182 million contract in November, played in 58 games in 2022, batting .260 with five home runs and 23 RBIs.