$600 a bedroom: Migrant workers lose jobs over rent complaints

The Occupational Health and Safety Council of Quebec has ordered a food processing company north of Montreal to reimburse two temporary foreign workers for overpaid rent.

The board told the company in July that it must pay workers $3,800 each for housing, which has been deducted from their paychecks since May 2021.

Workers say the company asked them to sign a contract last spring, raising rent from $225 to $300 for the billing period.

Some of the 48 temporary foreign workers from Madagascar hired at the plant at the time initially refused to sign and asked the company if it could explain the increase.

Two workers filed complaints with Commission on Equity in Health and Safety in the Workplace (CNESST), the Occupational Health and Safety Council of Quebec, after they said the company would not budge.

A month and a half later, the two employees and three others who raised questions about the lease were fired.

“We are having a hard time with this situation right now,” one former employee said during an interview in July. “We live in fear, we live in anguish, we live in uncertainty.”

The CBC spoke to all five fired employees and agreed not to name them because they fear reprisals for speaking out and fear it could jeopardize their immigration status.

Plaisirs Gastronomiques food processing plant is located off Highway 15 in Boisbriand, a suburb north of Montreal. (Charles Contan/CBC)

Employer claims defamation

Many workers live in three-bedroom apartments with three or four other people and are forced to share a bedroom. The CBC visited the building and saw one of the blocks. It was clean and well lit, but small by North American standards for five people, and workers said needed repairs were left untouched.

Former employees of Plaisirs Gastronomiques say they fear reprisals and how their layoffs will affect their immigration status in Canada. (Simon Martel/CBC)

The federal government requires an employer hiring foreign workers for low-wage jobs to prove that it will not deduct more than 30% of that housing wage. But Quebec’s labor law limits the amount employers can charge for rent to $53.47 a week, about half of what is taken from employees’ salaries.

Christophe Beauvais, president of Plaisirs Gastronomiques, which manufactures and supplies prepared foods to the province’s main grocery chains, said his understanding is that the rules do not apply to his employees because he is not required to provide accommodation.

But in an email to the CBC, a CNESST spokesperson said that the housing cost provision, Article 6, applies in cases “where the employer guarantees that housing is provided to the employee without having any obligation to do so.”

The Labor Council said it could not comment on specific investigations even after a decision had been made.

The apartment building, where workers share modest three-bedroom apartments, is on a quiet street in a suburb north of Montreal. (Charles Contan/CBC)

Last week, the federal government told the CBC via email that “Employers participating in the TFW program must comply with both program requirements and applicable [provincial and territorial] laws of your region.

For decades, advocates have argued that overlapping jurisdictions in temporary foreign worker programs could exacerbate the difficulty workers face in enforcing their rights.

A month and a half after the complaints were filed with the labor board, employees were served with letters of dismissal alleging that they had slandered their employer in order to obtain an open work permit, saying that the company mistreated them.

The company said it had screenshots of messages to support its claim, but did not provide them to either employees or CBC, citing privacy concerns.

Beauvais said workers were told costs for electricity, internet, furniture and appliances were higher than they expected.

He said the company will challenge CNEST’s lawsuit in court.

“We have played our part as good corporate citizens to make it entirely easier for them to integrate into the country,” Beauvais told CBC News by phone.

Quebec relies on TFW program due to shortage

Five workers in their early 30s with advanced degrees said the attraction of low-wage work away from home was a pilot Quebec had just created allowing French-speaking temporary foreign workers in the food industry to apply for permanent residence. in the province in two years.

“We came here to integrate into Quebec society, to be able to live like other Quebecers, and in the hope of integrating our family into this society and fulfilling our dreams of living in harmony here in Canada,” said another worker. the shelling caused him and his family great suffering.

“I can’t sleep, I have insomnia. Sometimes I can’t eat because my stomach turns me upside down every time I think about it.”

Each of the workers sends a portion of their earnings to Madagascar to help support their families.

The pilot project is one of several designed to encourage foreigners to work in Quebec in light of a severe labor shortage.

The program allows employers in Canada to hire foreign nationals to work in positions that are difficult for them to find locally. Foreigners are being issued work permits tied to their employer, although this model has come under scrutiny again as violations have been reported during the pandemic.

“People like them filing complaints is the tip of the iceberg. Many refuse because they are afraid, and for good reason,” said Michel Pilon, a former labor lawyer and co-founder of Quebec Migrant Agricultural Worker Assistance Network (RATTMAQ), which filed complaints on behalf of employees.

Beauvais, the company’s president, said the layoffs had nothing to do with the labor board’s complaints because the complainants’ identities are confidential.

He said they were due to workers’ comments that jeopardized the reputation of Plaisirs Gastronomiques. He said that the company is now reconsidering the possibility of hiring abroad.

Michel Pilon, co-founder of RATTMAQ, says his migrant rights organization is busier than ever. (Charles Contan/CBC)

Eugénie Depaty-Pelletier, who has published several studies on migrant labor and is executive director of the Montreal-based Association for the Rights of Domestic and Farm Workers, said the reference to open work permits in the resignation letter shows workers knew they were at risk of being fired. for protecting their interests.

“The moment they raise their hand and file a complaint, there is not only the risk of them being fired, but there is almost a 100 percent risk,” Depaty-Pelletier said.

She said she had heard of other cases where employers accused temporary foreign workers of defamation and even of stealing goods to justify layoffs.

In 2019, the federal government gave temporary foreign workers the opportunity to apply for open work permits that can prove they are at risk of abuse. Permits expire after one year and cannot be renewed.

Pilon said RATTMAQ is also filing complaints with CNESST against all five employees for unfair termination.

Bove said he doesn’t see an imbalance of power in employer-linked permits because of how expensive it is to hire temporary foreign workers.

He said that he intended to transfer the rent of apartments directly to the workers. At least one worker told CBC that this was done recently and that the rent is now about $1,200 a month plus utilities.