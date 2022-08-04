NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson in 1926, starred in hit films of the 1950s. She is a pop culture icon and a major sex symbol. Even today, fans recognize her beauty. (Bettman / Contributor Getty Images)

  • Marilyn Monroe in a gold dress in 1953.
    “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” singer Marilyn Monroe was a fashion icon throughout her young life. Here she is photographed in 1953 in a stunning gold gown. (Frank Povolny/Twentieth Century Fox/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Movie star Marilyn Monroe wearing a white dress at Subway Great in 1954.
    One of the most timeless and iconic photos of Marilyn Monroe is of her walking down a subway grate in a white dress. This scene was filmed for her 1955 film “The Seven Year Itch”. (Bettmann / Contributor Getty Images)

  • Marilyn Monroe performance
    In 1962, Marilyn Monroe wore a Jean Louise dress at Madison Square Garden to meet President John F. A long, breathy “Happy Birthday” was sung to Kennedy. The famous dress was recently worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. (Bettmann / Contributor Getty Images)

  • Marilyn Monroe wore a pink dress
    Mysterious Marilyn Monroe on the set of “Niagara” in 1952. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • At Marilyn Monroe and New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio
    In 1954, Marilyn Monroe married New York Yankee and center fielder Joe DiMaggio at San Francisco City Hall. They divorced in 1955. (Bettman / Contributor)

  • 1955 Marilyn Monroe riding an elephant in costume
    Marilyn Monroe riding an elephant for the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus at Madison Square Garden. (Bettman / Contributor Getty Images)

  • Marilyn Monroe is lying in a red dress.
    Marilyn Monroe in a red gown with black gloves in 1955. (Gene Lester/Getty Images)

  • Marilyn Monroe wore an Idaho potato sack dress for a photo shoot.
    Marilyn Monroe was a fashion icon and the clothes she wore are still recognizable today. Here, she’s seen in an Idaho Potato Sack Dress, which is a ‘thank you’ for the campaign where a farmer presents her with his real potatoes. (Earl Thiessen/Getty Images)

  • Marilyn Monroe blew out her 30th birthday candles on June 1, 1956.
    Marilyn Monroe was born on June 1, 1926. She died on August 4, 1962 at the age of 36, a few months after the “Happy Birthday” performance. The controversy surrounding her death is still a major headline today. (Bettmann / Contributor Getty Images)