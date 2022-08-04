Entertainment 60 years after her death, actress, fashion icon and... Entertainment 60 years after her death, actress, fashion icon and sex symbol Marilyn Monroe is being remembered By printveela editor - August 4, 2022 8 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson in 1926, starred in hit films of the 1950s. She is a pop culture icon and a major sex symbol. Even today, fans recognize her beauty. (Bettman / Contributor Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” singer Marilyn Monroe was a fashion icon throughout her young life. Here she is photographed in 1953 in a stunning gold gown. One of the most timeless and iconic photos of Marilyn Monroe is of her walking down a subway grate in a white dress. This scene was filmed for her 1955 film "The Seven Year Itch".

In 1962, Marilyn Monroe wore a Jean Louise dress at Madison Square Garden to meet President John F. A long, breathy "Happy Birthday" was sung to Kennedy. The famous dress was recently worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala.

Mysterious Marilyn Monroe on the set of "Niagara" in 1952.

In 1954, Marilyn Monroe married New York Yankee and center fielder Joe DiMaggio at San Francisco City Hall. They divorced in 1955. Marilyn Monroe riding an elephant for the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus at Madison Square Garden.

Marilyn Monroe in a red gown with black gloves in 1955.

Marilyn Monroe was a fashion icon and the clothes she wore are still recognizable today. Here, she's seen in an Idaho Potato Sack Dress, which is a 'thank you' for the campaign where a farmer presents her with his real potatoes.

Marilyn Monroe was born on June 1, 1926. She died on August 4, 1962 at the age of 36, a few months after the "Happy Birthday" performance. The controversy surrounding her death is still a major headline today. 