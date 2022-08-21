New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 6-year-old girl was shot and injured Saturday in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood.

She is the eighth girl younger than 16 to be shot in the city in a week, police said. Chicago Tribune.

The girl was reportedly shot in the arm while she was on the side of the road in South Racine on West 72nd.

She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, Fox 32 Chicago reports.

Chicago police say four teenagers were shot on the front porch of a home

There are no suspects in custody and police are investigating.

A few days ago, four teenagers were shot while standing on the front porch of a house in Chicago.

