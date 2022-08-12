6 LGBTQ2S+ Musicians Honor Artists Who Came Before Them

Pride runs from June to August across Canada, depending on where you live, giving us a vibrant and varied landscape to celebrate the movement that to protest police brutalityand which was originally directed strange colored people, including Marsha P. Johnson.

To celebrate those who came first, CBC Music asked Canadian LGBTQ2S+ musicians who changed them as artists and why — and what song they think is a must-heard from the artist they’re honoring. The result has been great acclaim from industry veterans and contemporaries alike, as well as the perfect little playlist for the last month of Pride in 2022.

Painter: Partner

Holiday artist: Tegan and Sarah

“Each of us learned about Tegan and Sarah when we were teenagers. Like many, many, many other queer people our age, something about the music, the look and the stories they told on stage spoke to us on a deep level. They made being gay exciting and cool, but at the same time kindred. Everything about them was inspiring. They had the coolest haircuts, used interesting chords, and seemed fun and wise.

“As a kid, there were definitely musicians around that I thought were buggers, like Elton John and KD Lang. They were very cool and glamorous, but seemed to exist in a distant other world. that they bridged that gap. Elton John lived in a castle, but Tegan and Sarah seemed to live in an extremely exciting version of my own world, and they gave me and my friends a roadmap to a future that we could be excited about.”

Song to hear: “Yellow”

“I love their whole back catalogue, but they also just released a brand new single ‘Yellow’ so everyone should listen to it.”

Painter: lawsuit

Holiday artist: Ria May

“I have been a fan of Riya for many, many years, and as luck would have it, we did some Juno programming together in 2018, which is when we met. became an absolute shoulder on which I leaned a lot of time in this music industry, and all the many challenges and frustrations that come with presenting ourselves honestly and with conviction. So not only was I able to make friends with someone I admired creatively, but I was able to lean on and learn from another strong creator in the business.”

Song to hear: “Broken” featuring Tegan Queen

“It’s just a very, very good song! I love the groove, I love singing along, vocal harmonies and melodies, plus I love listening to Ria and Tegan in the same tune!”

Painter: Marielle Buckley

Holiday artist: cd lang

“For obvious reasons, I had to choose kd lang, an absolutely unrivaled talent that challenged gender and sexuality. Early in my career, when I was still doing covers and slowly working on my original tunes, I played a ton of traditional country during happy hours. I had a bassist who led me to [lang’s 1989 album] Absolute torch and sound and it completely amazed me. At the time, I didn’t really understand the importance of visibility. The early 2000s were not as developed and I assumed that gays should exist in private because that’s what I mostly perceived. Luckily, I also went through a long journey towards acceptance, which was great to see. I’m grateful to see steps forward every day and I look forward to more artist involvement with the labels. The more representation we can provide, the safer and happier our next generations will be.”

Song to hear: “Western Stars”

“The language song that I think people need to hear is Western Stars. shadow country, an incredible, deep and thoughtful work in the style of country noir. The song is a masterclass in balanced sound and vocal emotion.”

Painter: Adria Cain

Holiday artist: Frank Ocean

“As a child, I was not fully aware of my sexuality or the sexuality of other people. I feel like it wasn’t even as common in music as it is now, so it didn’t really affect me until I was much older and already a fully developed artist. The only artist that ever changed my way of looking at things and really inspired me to take things to the next level with music was Frank Ocean.

“Frank reminded me of my purpose beyond everything and that this has always been and remains the most important thing compared to anything else – so when I write, I write exclusively from this space. He reminded me that sometimes when you can’t speak the language of words about what you’re feeling, finding tunes that complement the amount of emotion can be another language. I’m naturally a very emotional person, and before I heard Frank I didn’t necessarily know how to really express myself without giving too much away. or being overly dramatic, so it was nice to stumble upon an artist like him who I felt spoke the same language as me musically and in everything.”

Song to hear: “Dust”

“It’s always so hard to pick one Frank Ocean song, but one of my favorites is ‘Dust’ from his very first project. Nostalgia Ultra. This song, in my opinion, is so beautifully written. This is the first song that made me write metaphorically. Using the concept of the library and reading books to describe meeting someone new and reflecting on past things you’ve done and experienced while learning to let go and taste love despite fear and rethinking is a masterpiece.”

Painter: T. Thomason

Holiday artist: Lucas Silveira

“Lucas is often most recognized as the first openly trans man signed to a major label and the frontman of his band Cliks. That’s how I found out about him in high school, and when I opened for the Cliks in Toronto, a big dream came true almost 10 years ago. We didn’t keep in touch other than following each other on social media, but after a couple of years after that show, I contacted Lucas and he agreed to meet me at a little coffee shop in Toronto’s West End. This was the start of an ongoing mentorship and friendship.

“Lucas has been so generous with his time, experience and knowledge of the music industry over the years. When I Decided I Should Switch to Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy [THRT]I was afraid that I would have to give up my singing career. Lucas assured me that this was not true and shared his take on THRT and continuing to sing. He put me in touch with my vocal coach Ali Garrison, who I still work with today. I wouldn’t have the career I’m in and the person I am today if Lucas didn’t want to meet the random kid he once dated in 2015. I want to acknowledge not only Lucas’ fantastic talent and artistry, but his tenacity, grace, and kindness as a pioneer in this incredibly complex industry.”

Song to hear: “Dream Lover”

“This song proves that it is absolutely possible to leave THRT and continue singing. Lucas’ vocal range is incredible and this song showcases it in such an impressive way. j. Lucas then revisits the range in his mixed case. It’s amazing to hear the power and control he has. It’s an amazing vocal performance, showcasing a wonderful (okay, enviable) technique, even if you don’t know about Lucas’ journey to this current Voice. It’s a pleasure to listen to because it’s so much fun to sing. Listening to Lucas’ voice, I learn a very powerful truth about transgenderness: transgender people challenge what we are told is possible, we reject the limitations presented to us as absolutes, simply by finding ourselves and being ourselves. We create our own magnificent realities and bring beauty to a world that is completely new and unique to each of us.”

Painter: Shawnee Kish

Holiday artist: Melissa Etheridge

“I’ve been looking at Melissa Etheridge for as long as I can remember. I was five years old when I sat in the back seat of my mother’s car on a road trip, listening to the soul of Melissa’s voice, demonstrated in her stories of living in a world of love, life and sorrow. . Without fully realizing how influential an artist like her was, even to me at the time, I look back and feel lucky to have known her music so deeply as a child. a career that I so admire now that I am an adult and a musician.

“She is real music, real craftsmanship, and I hope one day I can look back on my own path and create a career as long and meaningful as her. Her legacy to me is the person who paved the way.” as an artist and a woman who does not apologize to herself or to those she loves, and demonstrates this through her music. I can assure you that this would bring its own problems – problems that I have also encountered in music from time to time. She was someone for people like me to look at me at the time when I needed it the most, to know that I’m not alone here.”

Song to hear: “Bring me some Water”

“‘Bring Me Some Water’ is so smart. I love the writing, the passion and the voice of this track. It’s a timeless song with a sea of ​​people singing to Melissa live.”