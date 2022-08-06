New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash at a West Los Angeles intersection that killed six people Thursday has been identified.

Recognized by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). 37-year-old nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton.

Linton suffered moderate injuries in the collision and was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter by gross negligence.

Prosecutors said they could receive the case as soon as Monday and decide whether to file criminal charges.

According to Fox 11, Linton is a travel nurse at Kaiser Permanente’s West Los Angeles Medical Center.

The station reported that investigators said Linton was driving more than 100 miles per hour (mph) in a 35 mph zone at 1:30 pm PT Thursday.

The CHP said the Mercedes sedan ran a red light, never braking, and Officer Franco Pepi told The Associated Press that detectives are looking into whether Linton had a medical episode or was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Witnesses at the scene in the Windsor Hills area told Fox News that the collision caused a large explosion that sounded like a bomb.

A child thrown from a vehicle landed at a gas station.

“A woman took the baby out, she ran into the store with the child, but you could tell there was no life,” said Alfonso Word.

“I think the devastating part is you hear the screams. I don’t know if it was one of the victims with the car burning or what,” he added.

A pregnant woman, 23-year-old Asheri Ryan, and her unborn child and infant son were reportedly killed in the crash. According to her sister, they were going to a prenatal doctor’s appointment.

An infant also died in the accident and seven others were hospitalized.

Pepi said the other victims suffered minor injuries and included a 33-year-old woman and six children between the ages of 1 and 15.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon wrote in a statement shared on Twitter that a prosecutor has been appointed and will be pursuing law enforcement by the end of the week.

“My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones in yesterday’s horrific car crash in Windsor Hills. This incredible tragedy has devastated all of Los Angeles and will have a lasting impact with the loss of so many precious lives. Those closest to them,” he said.

Fox News’ Greg Norman, Andrew Mark Miller and The Associated Press contributed to this report.