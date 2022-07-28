New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Four people were killed and six injured in a head-on crash that closed a California highway, authorities said.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a large SUV and a midsize sedan collided on State Route 12 in Rio Vista, about halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The ages and identities of the victims have not been released. Six people were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Rio Vista police said the family of seven was in the SUV on a vacation from Mexico. There were three people in the sedan.

The cause of the collision has been investigated. Police said that liquor containers were found at the accident site.

State Route 12 was closed for several hours during the investigation until 1 a.m. Thursday, Caltrans said.