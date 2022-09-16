New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The new 2024 Ford Mustang is ready to attack the track.

All the tracks, that is.

Ford plans to offer six different Mustang race cars starting in 2024.

Along with the redesigned NASCAR Cup Series car, the Mustang will be available in several road and drag racing variants.

Chief among them is the 5.4-liter V8-powered Mustang GT3, which will debut at the 2024 24 Hours of Daytona and compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Ford will attempt to claim the brand’s first class win since taking on the GT. Flag painted in 2016.

“There is no race or track that means more to our history than Le Mans,” said Executive Chairman Bill Ford at the unveiling of the new Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show. Ford beat Ferrari at the track in 1966, the first of four consecutive victories.

The GT4 will also be available for lower-level sports car series, along with the Mustang Dark Horse R racing car, which is geared more towards enthusiast and independent racers.

Ford will also continue to compete in the Australian Supercars Series. Australia is one of the Mustang’s biggest export markets and Ford makes cars for it with factory right-hand drive setups.

In addition to the oval and road course cars, there will be a straight-line drag racer designed for the NHRA’s production-oriented Factory X class.

The production Mustang will feature the most powerful 5.0-liter V8 Ford has ever built, estimated to produce nearly 500 horsepower in the Mustang Dark Horse performance model.

Along with the Dark Horse R, the Dark Horse S with a roll cage and other non-street-legal equipment is offered for people looking for a dedicated track car that isn’t intended for serious racing.