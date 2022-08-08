New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Chicago had 45 shootings with 54 victims over the weekend, including eight homicides, according to police.

A 29-year-old man was killed in an incident on the passenger train platform in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said an unidentified male suspect opened fire on the victim, striking him multiple times in the torso, at the 79th Street Red Line station on the city’s South Side around 2 a.m. The incident and another shocking death prompted police to announce increased transit patrols.

At 3:30 a.m., two more men in their 20s were shot, one of whom died, in a parking lot near the Loop. Fox 32 Chicago Reported. In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded on West 87th Street.

Chicago CTA Red Line shooting leaves one man dead on city’s South Side

At least four juveniles were shot and survived over the weekend, according to the station.

Lightfoot says that despite the continued violence in Chicago, crime continues to rise, businesses are leaving

The Chicago Police Department’s most recent statistics, which cover the period from January 1 to July 22, show that homicides are down about 16% this year compared to last year, but are up about 30% from 2019. There were 379 reports of murders and 1,598 shootings.

The Illinois State Police announced last month that Chicago-area shootings that fall under their jurisdiction were down 36% in the first half of 2022 from a year earlier, along with a 90% drop in homicides.

One year ago Sunday, a suspect shot Chicago Police Officer Ella French during a traffic stop.

Govt J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended the ceremony honoring the fallen officer.

Two brothers, Eric and Monty Morgan, ages 22 and 21, are accused of killing French and seriously injuring her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.

Yanez, 40, survived two gunshot wounds to the head but may have suffered permanent damage as a result.

A third officer fired, hitting Monty Morgan in the stomach. Morgan was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder of a peace officer. His brother faces firearms and obstruction charges.

Fox News’ Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.