The family of a Memphis, Tennessee woman who was kidnapped Friday while jogging has posted a $50,000 reward for information that helps authorities arrest those responsible.

Memphis police are searching for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped early Friday morning while out for her usual morning jog near the University of Memphis.

Her family is offering $50,000 to anyone with information that helps authorities find the person responsible for her abduction.

“We look forward to Eliza’s safe return and hope this award helps police catch those who committed this crime,” Fletcher’s family said in a statement to Fox 13.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to assist UoM officials regarding a missing person.

Authorities were told that a woman, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the area around 4:30 a.m. when she was approached by an unknown person.

She was forced into an SUV and driven away, according to MPD.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Memphis Police Department are assisting campus police in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 911 immediately or call (901) 528-CASH.