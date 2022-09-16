New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

More than 500 illegal immigrants hit a stretch of the southern border in just a few hours Friday — even as Martha’s Vineyard struggled to cope with an influx of just a tenth of that total.

Fox News, using thermal imaging technology, spotted lines of illegal immigrants flooding across the border at Eagle Pass, Texas — one of the hardest-hit areas of the migrant crisis that has engulfed the southern border since early 2021.

In just two hours, Fox News saw three large groups of 500 illegal border crossers in three locations. Over 450,000 crossings took place in this sector of the border alone during this financial year.

An average of 1,500-2,000 illegal crossings take place every day in the Del Rio sector alone, where Eagle Pass is located. The Del Rio sector saw 3,300 illegal crossings and more than 733 “gotaways” last weekend alone.

Martha’s Vineyard’s ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ Is Only 0.000025% of a Border Crisis

The encounters come as political conflict continues in Martha’s Vineyard, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis airlifted 50 migrants. Democrats decried the move as a cruel and political stunt. Republican governors in Texas and Arizona have moved migrants to the sanctuary states of Chicago, New York and Washington DC, though only a fraction of those encountered at the border.

“They used them as political pawns – treated them like chattel in a cruel, premeditated political stunt.” White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said Friday about GOP governors.

White House accuses Republican governors of treating immigrants ‘like chattel’

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has called on the Justice Department to investigate whether DeSantis’ actions constituted kidnappings or other federal crimes.

“Several individuals transported to Martha’s Vineyard alleged that the recruiter induced them to accept the travel offer based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and receive expedited access to work authorization,” Newsome wrote. “I urge the US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement supports kidnapping charges under relevant state laws.”

Republicans claim the number being sent to the liberal summer hotspot is only a fraction of those who crash into the border every day. DeSantis mocked liberals for their response to small numbers of immigrants being sent to a popular vacation spot.

Media Attacks Ron DeSantis’ ‘Cruel’ and ‘Xenophobic’ Migrant Flights, Call for Inquiry

“If you bring even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with on a daily basis to their front door, they’re going to whine and they’re going to be very upset that this is happening. And that shows you that this is their virtue symbol. Fraud,” he said.

On Friday, buses arrived at the island resort to pick up migrants from the island, instead transporting them to Joint Base Cape Cod.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced that 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard — more than twice the number of immigrants — had been activated to deal with what one group described as a “humanitarian crisis.”

“Shortly after these individuals arrived, Martha’s Vineyard residents worked with local and state officials to create a temporary shelter and provide emergency supplies,” Baker said in a statement. “However, island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation and state officials have devised a plan to provide a comprehensive humanitarian response.”

Meanwhile, there have been more than two million migrant encounters at the border this fiscal year, with roughly 200,000 per month during the summer. The number sent to Martha’s Vineyard represents only 0.000025% of encounters.