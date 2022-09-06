5: Will Everton get the new manager back on track?

Plan
Almost everything that could have gone wrong for Everton last season has happened. With only five wins in a year, and later two managers and a temporary coach, they finished 10th, flirting with relegation.
A strong 2020–21 season campaign made it clear that Everton could be the club to shatter the established top four. However, after a tough losing streak against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, Willie Kirk was sacked after five games. Disaster followed with the appointment of Jean-Luc Vasser, which lasted only three months. Assistant Chris Roberts stepped in to stabilize the ship and ensure Everton remained in the top flight.
So it’s hard to say what to expect this year. First, they have a new manager in the person of Brian Sorensen. The Dane is highly regarded, but it will take time for him to form a much-changed squad that his two predecessors did not have.
Everton lost several players over the summer, including Daniel Turner and Simone Magill, who have been regulars for the past decade. Also gone are Claire Emsley, Kenza Dalí and Anna Anvegard, the core of Everton’s attack.
Nevertheless, Sorensen skillfully hired employees. Fast Dutch striker Katja Snois has arrived from Bordeaux and Catherine Veje is returning to the WSL from Rosengård. Similarly, the arrival of Holmgaard’s Danish twins, Sarah and Karen, from Potsdam gives cause for optimism. Sarah will go on loan to Fortuna Hjorring, but Karen is part of the first team. Meanwhile, highly regarded Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey arrived on loan to fill the gap left by Sandy McIver, while Jess Parke and Aggie Beaver-Jones also came in for the season, two of the brightest young attacking talents in English football. .
Compared to last year, Everton started the season relatively comfortably. They looked to win their first three matches against Leicester, West Ham and recently promoted neighbors Liverpool. If they do so, the club’s ambition to finish in the first semi-final is not far off.
Manager
Sørensen arrived from Danish club Fortuna Hjørring with titles to his name and is known for creating a strong club culture. He has already urged his players to find out who they are and pointed out to them the need to improve their performance. He loves when his teams play possession based football, creating different passing options. Out of possession, he sets up his teams for front defense, with the midfield area being a key component.
Key player
captain Izzy Christiansen is one of those things that makes everything tick. A leader both on and off the field, she accepted the captaincy despite difficult moments last season. She is forward-thinking offensively, she has the vision and serve to move her team forward. Christiansen is also tenacious and will not shy away from a tackle. Her experience is key and she will have a calming effect on the young players around her.
Big summer autograph
The arrival of the Holmgaard twins is an exciting prospect for Everton. However, Catherine Veye perhaps this is the stellar signing of this summer’s Toffees. The veteran Danish defender has a wealth of experience; she has 140 caps, a previous WSL appearance after her spell at Arsenal, and has won trophies in several countries. The 31-year-old is versatile and can play further forward if the need arises.
Euro 2022 joy/heartache
Sweden’s Hannah Bennison and Natalie Bjorn were instrumental in helping Sweden reach the semi-finals in the summer. Bjorn has provided vital strength to a Covid-ravaged team. Meanwhile, Bennison rocketed one of the goals of the tournament against Switzerland. Veje, Rikke Seeveke and the Holmgaard twins were all active for Denmark but did not make it past the group stage.
Attract the crowd
Everton mobilized supporters over the summer to try and capitalize on the increased interest in the women’s game. They held an open training season in front of approximately 1,000 fans at Goodison Park and participated in community projects throughout the summer. They ramped up the release of their content, including an article written by Christiansen highlighting her hope for a Euro 2022 legacy. Their home games are played at Walton Hall Park, which Everton have done a lot of work to make it their own.