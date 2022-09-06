5: Will Everton get the new manager back on track?

Plan

Almost everything that could have gone wrong for Everton last season has happened. With only five wins in a year, and later two managers and a temporary coach, they finished 10th, flirting with relegation.

A strong 2020–21 season campaign made it clear that Everton could be the club to shatter the established top four. However, after a tough losing streak against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, Willie Kirk was sacked after five games. Disaster followed with the appointment of Jean-Luc Vasser, which lasted only three months. Assistant Chris Roberts stepped in to stabilize the ship and ensure Everton remained in the top flight.

So it’s hard to say what to expect this year. First, they have a new manager in the person of Brian Sorensen. The Dane is highly regarded, but it will take time for him to form a much-changed squad that his two predecessors did not have.

Everton lost several players over the summer, including Daniel Turner and Simone Magill, who have been regulars for the past decade. Also gone are Claire Emsley, Kenza Dalí and Anna Anvegard, the core of Everton’s attack.

Nevertheless, Sorensen skillfully hired employees. Fast Dutch striker Katja Snois has arrived from Bordeaux and Catherine Veje is returning to the WSL from Rosengård. Similarly, the arrival of Holmgaard’s Danish twins, Sarah and Karen, from Potsdam gives cause for optimism. Sarah will go on loan to Fortuna Hjorring, but Karen is part of the first team. Meanwhile, highly regarded Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey arrived on loan to fill the gap left by Sandy McIver, while Jess Parke and Aggie Beaver-Jones also came in for the season, two of the brightest young attacking talents in English football. .

Compared to last year, Everton started the season relatively comfortably. They looked to win their first three matches against Leicester, West Ham and recently promoted neighbors Liverpool. If they do so, the club’s ambition to finish in the first semi-final is not far off.

Manager

Sørensen arrived from Danish club Fortuna Hjørring with titles to his name and is known for creating a strong club culture. He has already urged his players to find out who they are and pointed out to them the need to improve their performance. He loves when his teams play possession based football, creating different passing options. Out of possession, he sets up his teams for front defense, with the midfield area being a key component.

Key player

Izzy Christiansen is central to how Everton will perform this season. Photo: Malcolm Bryce/ProSport/Shutterstock

captain Izzy Christiansen is one of those things that makes everything tick. A leader both on and off the field, she accepted the captaincy despite difficult moments last season. She is forward-thinking offensively, she has the vision and serve to move her team forward. Christiansen is also tenacious and will not shy away from a tackle. Her experience is key and she will have a calming effect on the young players around her.