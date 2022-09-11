New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When I host a national radio show and podcast about all things digital, digital security is always in every program. Take your home router for example.

An outdated model puts your entire network, files, and anything connected to it at risk to hackers. Tap or click through for five reasons why you should replace your old router.

No need to spend a penny on other ways to protect your digital life.

Then there are safety tips that hit a little closer to home. Whether you have a full house or live alone, there’s a lot you can do to make sure you feel safe where you live.

1. Connect with your community

Knowing your neighbors is one of the best ways to feel safer. If you’re not, introduce yourself. You can feel good knowing the neighborhood has your back.

You can also explore the wider neighborhood through Nextdoor. Create an account to connect with people who live nearby. Get ready for a healthy dose of drama. I will never forget seeing a post about someone driving too fast. Oh, that’s me.

A more fun way to reach out to your community is to join a group that doesn’t buy anything. Neighbors pass around things they no longer use. Let’s say you’re upgrading your TV and need to get rid of the old one. Rather than bother selling it, ask if someone nearby wants to come and get it.

2. Set up your phone for emergencies

Your phone is always with you and can be a lifeline in an emergency. Activating your phone’s emergency SOS feature is a smart step. When triggered, it calls emergency services and sends notifications and updates to personal emergency contacts you select.

Set up emergency contacts for your iPhone

open up Health app And press your Profile picture > Medical ID .

And press your > . choose edit Then scroll Emergency contacts .

Then scroll . press Add an emergency contact button, then select a Contact . Add their relationship.

button, then select a . Add their relationship. to beat complete To confirm your changes.

To call emergency services:

press Side button And One of the volume buttons Until the Emergency SOS slider pops up.

And Until the Emergency SOS slider pops up. To call emergency services, Drag the slider .

. You can also continue to hold side And Volume buttons To automatically contact emergency services.

After the countdown ends, your phone will contact emergency services.

Set up emergency contacts and SOS on your Android

open up Security app And sign in to your Google account.

And sign in to your Google account. press Settings Then Medical information To add information such as blood type, allergies or medications. Tap the item in the list you want to update.

Then To add information such as blood type, allergies or medications. Tap the item in the list you want to update. press Emergency contactsThen Adding contact And select the existing contact you want to add.

Now you need to activate your Android SOS feature:

In the same app, tap Safety & Emergency And then Emergency SOS .

And then . Get started Use emergency SOS .

. You can also turn on Play an alarm sound To play loud sound when emergency SOS starts.

To play loud sound when emergency SOS starts. Determine which emergency actions to initiate when you use Emergency SOS. Turn on the actions you want to use: call emergency services and share information with emergency contacts.

To call emergency services:

press Power button Five times or more. A five-second countdown begins before emergency procedures begin. To cancel Emergency SOS, Swipe right to cancel During the countdown.

Five times or more. A five-second countdown begins before emergency procedures begin. To cancel Emergency SOS, During the countdown. After a five second countdown, emergency actions will be triggered depending on your settings.

Are you a caregiver for someone in your life? If you can’t always keep up, lots of great techniques can help.

3. Make it look like you’re home even when you’re not

Whether you’re at work all day or on vacation for a week, there are ways to make your home look occupied even if it’s empty. Mechanical or smart-home timers can turn lights and a stereo or TV on and off.

Got an Echo speaker? Alexa Guard is like a pair of ears you left at home. Your Echo device will listen for breaking glass, smoke alarms or carbon monoxide alarms. If these sounds are detected, you will get an alert on your phone.

Alexa Guard can automatically turn on and off any connected smart lights to make it look like you’re home.

4. Install a smart security system

Home security technology has come a long way since the days of elaborate hard-wired systems with long, expensive contracts. You can now customize a system for your home that includes exactly what you want and set it all up yourself.

SimpliSafe is a sponsor of my national radio show, and they are a company I always recommend. Of course, there are many options at different price points.

Cheap doesn’t translate to best. I would stay away from the basement-basement models you can find online.

5. Think before you post online

We want to post every exciting moment of our lives on social media, but your friends aren’t the only ones watching your adventures. If you maintain a public profile, anyone can see that you’re exploring a new city away from home.

A simple solution No To make a personal post Information on social media, including your vacation schedule. Wait until you return to share photos and videos.

If you decide to share in real time, remember to at least limit your accounts to trusted friends and family.

Keep up with your technology

