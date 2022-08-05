New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Five people died and eight people were hospitalized in a horrific car accident in Los Angeles, California on Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved six to seven vehicles, three of which caught fire, and occurred at 1:30 p.m. at the busy intersection of South La Brea Avenue and Slawson Avenue in the Windsor Hills section of West Los Angeles. KTTV-TV reported.

A pregnant woman and her unborn fetus, an infant child and two other adults died in the crash and fire.

Authorities believe a Mercedes-Benz sped through a red light and caused the crash.

Images from the scene show two charred vehicles, one of which was split in half and appeared to have crashed into a pole.

Eight people were sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

“It almost looks like a war zone,” a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer told reporters at the scene of the crash.

The CHP told KTTV-TV that the driver of the Mercedes was seriously injured in the crash.

Charges are expected to be filed with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

KABC-TV helicopter reporter Chris Christie posted video of the incident, which shows the Mercedes plowing through the intersection in flames.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.