Five more buses arrived from Texas to New York City on Wednesday, the most in a single day to reach the Big Apple.

The new buses are just the latest to make the trip — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,000 migrants to New York since Aug. 5, his office said.

Abbott began sending immigrants from his state to liberal cities like New York and Washington, DC, thousands of miles from the US-Mexico border. Migration crisis affects his state.

Abbott on Wednesday called it “hypocritical” of Adams New York Post op-edThe mayor said he “likes to pat himself on the back for welcoming immigrants to his sanctuary city with open arms. That is, until he actually follows through on those lofty promises.”

“Adams spoke of a sanctuary city — welcoming illegal immigrants into the Big Apple with warm hospitality,” Abbott wrote. “Talk is cheap. He wants to condemn those who press him for the walk when pressed to carry out such ill-advised policies.”

Abbott wasn’t the only one to support the stunt. Texas mayors and lawmakers have laughed off complaints from major cities that have experienced the crisis themselves for years and years.

“You see New York, you see Washington drowning with some buses,” Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News. “We get over a thousand people a day.”

“The city of McAllen was able to handle thousands of immigrants a day,” Villalobos said. “I think they could handle a few hundred.”

At a press conference after the previous bus exodus, Adams threatened to take New Yorkers to Texas to knock on the door and help get Abbott out of office for “the good of America,” then called for more federal funding. An influx of immigrants to the Big Apple sanctuary city.

“It’s terrible when you think about what the governor is going through,” Adams said.

Abbott invited Adams to the border to witness the immigration crisis firsthand, but Adams declined.

In Washington, DC, Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is asking for an additional $50 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program to handle the migration from Texas and Arizona.