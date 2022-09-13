New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three medical journals recently launched independent investigations into possible data manipulation in heart studies led by Temple University researchers, Reuters has learned, adding new scrutiny to the investigation into misconduct by the university and the US government.

The Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology and the Journal of Biological Chemistry are reviewing five papers authored by Temple scientists, the journals told Reuters.

A third journal, owned by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), retracted the Temple researchers’ paper on its website after deciding last month https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacbts.2019.10.006. There is evidence of data manipulation. The retracted paper concluded that Xarelto, a widely used blood thinner, actually has a healing effect on the heart.

“We are committed to protecting the integrity of the scholarly record,” Elsevier, which owns the Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology and publishes two other journals on behalf of medical societies, said in a statement to Reuters.

Philadelphia-based Temple launched its own investigation in September 2020 at the request of the US Office of Research Integrity (ORI), according to a lawsuit filed by one of the researchers.

Temple’s research includes 15 papers published between 2008 and 2020 and grants from the US National Institutes of Health, according to court records. The nine studies were overseen by Professor Abdel Karim Sabri at the Temple Cardiovascular Research Centre.

His colleague Steven Hauser, senior associate dean of research at Temple and former president of the American Heart Association, is listed as an author on five studies supervised by Sabry. Hauser also contributed to four additional papers under review.

Hauser sued in federal court last year to stop the university’s investigation, seeking to defame him and steal his inventions.

Hauser “has not committed scientific or other misconduct, has not falsified data, and has not engaged in any misconduct with any other scientist or academic,” Hauser’s lawyer, Christopher Ezold, said in a statement to Reuters. Hauser helped review and edit the text portions of the Sabry-supervised studies and did not present or analyze the data, Ezold said.

A Temple spokesman said the university is “aware of the allegations and is reviewing them.” He would not comment further or discuss interactions with medical journals. ORI also declined comment. Sabri and Hauser did not respond to questions.

As one of multiple co-authors, Houser could not be considered involved in potential misconduct, several research experts said. Ultimate responsibility for the study usually rests with the supervising scientist and any investigator who provided the specific data under supervision.

An expression of concern

The probes highlight concerns over potential fabrication in medical research and the federal funds that support it. A Reuters investigation published in June https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/health-hearts-stem-cells/ shows that the NIH has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on heart stem cell research despite several allegations of fraud. Leading scientists in the field.

According to half a dozen research experts interviewed by Reuters, the Temple investigation reveals a lack of consensus in the scientific community about how to communicate such concerns to prevent bad science informing future work and funding.

The journals told Reuters that Temple Medical Journals was not informed that the investigation was being conducted at the request of a US government agency. They said that they have started an independent investigation.

Xarelto’s maker, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a division of Johnson & Johnson, told Reuters that supervising researchers at Temple had not notified the company of the JACC journal investigation or retraction, although two of its employees were listed as co-authors on the paper. . Janssen said their contribution to the paper was not called into question in the retraction.

In some misconduct investigations, universities notify scientific journals that research is underway. It allowed journals to “express concern” about specific studies, letting readers know that there might be reason to question the results. If data manipulation is detected, the journal retracts the paper.

None of the newspapers that published the documents under the temple’s scrutiny expressed concern. They would not comment to Reuters on why they decided not to.

“It’s confusing because of the lack of resources for these investigations, there’s no standardization around the world,” said Arthur Caplan, head of medical ethics at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine.

Other journals do not examine the work of temple researchers. The five papers flagged by ORI were published in the AHA journals Circulation, Circulation: Heart Failure and Circulation Research, where Houser is senior advisory editor.

The AHA said it had not been notified by the US agency or Temple about its investigation and was not responsible for further investigation. The AHA said it issued a data correction on a paper at the request of the authors. The paper is the only study under review that lists Houser as a supervising researcher.

“The American Heart Association is not a regulatory body or agency,” the AHA said in a statement to Reuters.

Federal funding

Researchers and their organizations may be required to return federal funds that supported work that was tainted by data manipulation.

Hauser has received about $40 million in NIH funding and Sabry about $10 million since 2000, according to a Reuters analysis of NIH grants. Houser’s lawyer said none of his NIH funding supported papers overseen by Sabry.

The JACC journal said it began its investigation after receiving a complaint from a reader in the withdrawal of the Xarelto study. In response, the researchers issued a correction of some of the image data in the paper, which was overseen by Sabry, and which listed Houser as an author.

However, the journal said the correction raised further concerns, prompting an unnamed outside expert to be hired to review them.

According to the retraction notice, expert evaluation found evidence of manipulation in seven images using a technique known as Western blot, which determines the concentrations of a specific protein in cells or tissues under various experimental conditions. As a result, the journal’s ethics board voted to retract the paper.

NIH, ORI and Temple declined to comment on whether Temple should return any federal funding related to the work withdrawn by the JACC publication.