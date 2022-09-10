New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II has had many years in the spotlight since she ascended the throne at the age of 25.

Emperor, who He died on Thursday Aged 96, her father King George VI enjoyed relative privacy before becoming an overnight world figure when he died unexpectedly in 1952.

Although the queen is often in the public eye, there are little-known facts about her long life.

Armed Forces Service

Queen Elizabeth was the first female member of the royal family to serve Full Time in Armed Forces After joining World War II.

After months of campaigning for her parents’ permission to do something for the war effort, they finally relented and gave their approval. The then 19-year-old heir to the throne enrolled in a six-week auto mechanic training course in Aldershot, Surrey.

During her service, the young Princess Elizabeth learned how to repair and rebuild engines, change tires, and drive multiple vehicles, including ambulances, jeeps, and trucks. She was briefly no. 230873, SECOND SUBALTEREN ELIZABETH ALEXANDRA MARY WINDSOR OF AUXILIARY TRANSPORT SERVICE NO.

She rose from subaltern to honorary junior commander within months and served until WWII ended with Japan’s surrender in 1945.

A childhood nickname

The Queen was christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor of York, in honor of her mother, paternal grandmother and paternal great-grandmother. But as a child, she was called young Lilibet by family members – because she couldn’t pronounce “Elizabeth” correctly.

In a letter to her grandmother Queen Mary, the young princess wrote: “Dear Granny. Thank you so much for the lovely little jersey. We loved staying with you at Sandringham. I lost my top front tooth yesterday morning,” “Love from Lilibet.”

Fiancé of Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip Even adopted an affectionate nickname after falling in love. In a 1946 letter to the Queen Mother, published in author Philip Eade’s 2011 book about the prince’s early life, he wrote, “Lilibet is absolutely real to me in the world.”

The nickname became more widely known when Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, named their daughter Lilibet Diana in 2021.

A sense of humor

Elizabeth often gave the impression of a solemn demeanor and many identified her as a “poker face”, but those who knew her described her as having a mischievous sense of humor and a talent for mimicry in private company.

Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, said the Queen was “very funny in private – and not everyone appreciates how funny she is”.

Bishop Michael Mann, the monarch’s domestic priest, once said “the Queen’s imitation of Concorde landing is one of the funniest things you will ever see”. Ian Paisley, a Northern Irish clergyman and politician, Elizabeth also referred to as his “great imitator”.

In 2022, during the platinum jubilee celebrations, she showed her mischievous side when she starred in a comic video with an animated Paddington Bear and talked about hiding marmalade sandwiches in her purse.

Royal taxpayer

She may be queen, but she’s also paid taxes since 1992.

When Windsor Castle, the Queen’s weekend home, was destroyed by fire in 1992, people revolted against paying millions of pounds for repairs.

As monarch, although she is not legally obligated to pay taxes, Queen Elizabeth has voluntarily agreed to pay personal income and capital gains taxes. She decided to open her home at Buckingham Palace to the public for the first time, saying she would cover 70 per cent of the cost of the renovations, and to generate additional funds from entry fees.

More than one birthday

The Longest reigning British monarch He was born on April 21, 1926, and only those closest to the Queen celebrate the day in private gatherings.

When it comes to public celebrations, there is no set day for her “official birthday”. That is decided by the government and it is the first, second or third Saturday in June.

In Australia, her birthday is celebrated on the second Monday of June, while in Canada, it is celebrated on or before the Monday of May 24, Queen Victoria’s birthday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report