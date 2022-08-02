New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

During the peak summer travel season, popular beach towns are packed with tourists.

This demand causes hotels to raise prices, restaurants to have fewer reservations — and local attractions like boardwalks, waterparks, hotel pools and venues to become overcrowded.

Instead of braving the crowds and exorbitant prices, you can swap your go-to beach town (while there’s still time this summer!) for a stand-in that offers sun, sand, surf, charm, and a cool culinary scene.

The smartest summer etiquette advice no one will ever give you

Above all, the most important variables of a coastal vacation are beach and sunshine.

Here are five quiet seaside towns to consider.

Jekyll Island, Georgia

It’s hard to beat South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island for golf, beaches, and old-time charm — but during the summer months, this wonderful spot can get crowded and expensive.

The remote work journey is changing – here’s what you need to know

Just two hours away, Jekyll Island, Georgia, has 10 miles of scenic coastline and a darling historic district — plus, Jekyll Island’s beaches are a good bet for less crowded spots.

Not only can you enjoy beach time, but you can enjoy bird watching on the marsh-facing St. Andrews Beach Ride bicycles around town.

Quiz: Name that bird! Can you match these cute birds with their correct names?

An idea for an overnight stay is The Jekyll Ocean Club, which is a smart pick for extended families as it has several pools and beach amenities like umbrellas and sun loungers.

Oxnard, California

Consider the coastal gem of Oxnard as an alternative to the more popular nearby beach destinations of Malibu/Los Angeles or Santa Barbara.

Steeped in culture and history, Oxnard has a thriving culinary scene, uncrowded beaches and ample opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors.

Oxnard has seven miles of pristine beaches where visitors can relax, play beach volleyball, surf and swim. These quiet beaches offer a respite from the more touristy neighboring beaches.

Oxnard is the closest launching point to Channel Islands National Park and Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

You can also plan summer whale watching trips, which is always a fun activity.

After a day at the beach or in the ocean, Oxnard has several wineries to visit.

These include Herzog Wine Cellars, the largest producer of kosher wines in the US, breweries and distilleries.

Patrons can stroll through Heritage Square in downtown Oxnard, lined with historic Victorian-era architecture.

Patrons can stroll through Heritage Square in downtown Oxnard, lined with historic Victorian-era architecture.

An affordable hotel option is the waterfront Hampton Inn Channel Islands Harbor (summer rates start at $200 a night).

Vero Beach, Florida

The enchanting and pristine coastlines of both Fort Lauderdale and Miami are stunning – which is why millions of US tourists flock to these two South Florida beach destinations.

Instead of paying the high prices of these two cache towns, consider Vero Beach on Florida’s Atlantic coast. It offers tranquil beaches, museums, fishing, quaint shopping and dining scene.

Offering families and couples peaceful relaxation combined with outdoor fun, the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa is an oceanfront hotel with guestrooms or suites perfect for multi-generational beach trips. The hotel is also pet-friendly – ​​and there’s no extra fee to bring your furry friend.

Downtown Vero Beach is within walking distance of the hotel and has a variety of charming shops and restaurants.

Guests have the opportunity to view rocket launches from the Vero Beach shoreline, including rockets from the United Space Alliance and SpaceX.

The resort offers outdoor recreation such as paddleboarding, snorkeling, boogie boarding and kayaking.

Additionally, throughout the year, Kimpton offers a free “Stargazing at Sea” experience where resort guests can book a boat ride and star talk led by a local astronomer while cruising the Indian River.

Bike tours take off post-Covid, as a recent trip to Portugal proved in spades

Another fun perk: Being close to the Space Coast, it’s common for guests to see rocket launches from the Vero Beach shoreline, including rockets from the United Space Alliance and SpaceX.

Narragansett, Rhode Island

Just 30 minutes from charming but tourist-filled Newport, Narragansett is a great alternative if you want better hotel rates, less crowded restaurants, and a new place to discover.

This small seaside town offers friendly hospitality and impressive surfing conditions – and the streets are lined with Victorian-inspired architecture.

After a day of sun, water fun and sand, browse the town’s historic downtown area with boutique and gift shopping.

There are also plenty of hiking trails and water activity options such as boating, fishing, kayaking and sailing.

You can cycle around town to enjoy more sights.

For accommodation, try Shore House. This is a historic inn located directly on the beach in Narragansett that opened last season after a complete renovation of 31 rooms. You can cycle around town to enjoy more sights.

Saugatuck, Michigan

There are many high-profile beach escapes in the Midwest. And if you’re looking for a quiet retreat for a beachfront vacation, consider Saugatuck.

An ideal destination just a 2.5-hour drive from the beautiful but overcrowded Chicago beaches, this pic is full of engaging, outdoor activities and beautiful beaches without the peak-season crowds and expensive hotels.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

Relax and dip your toes in the water from pristine Lake Michigan beaches; Enjoy a sand dune ride; charter a pontoon, motor or sailboat; Hike or bike inside Saugatuck Dunes State Park; Plan a tasting or tour to a local winery or cidery; Or bring the kids to “U-pick” farms for blueberries, peaches and apples.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Hotel Move is Lake Shore Resort, located on Lake Michigan with spectacular views just three miles from downtown Saugatuck.