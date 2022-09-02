New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) announced Thursday that it has met its goal of rescuing 4,000 beagles from an inhumane breeding facility in Virginia.

The dogs were seized from a Cumberland-based medical contract breeding facility called Envigo, which is accused of housing the dogs in poor conditions and then selling them to laboratories for scientific testing purposes, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“The work of our animal rescue team to transfer these beagles we have been fighting for for years is a milestone,” HSUS President and CEO Kitty Block said in a statement Thursday. “It is ironic that these dogs were saved from pain, suffering and isolation in testing labs only because the breeding facility was cited for violating animal welfare laws. Most of them would have been sold and spent their short lives in labs.”

Block added that, on average, 60,000 dogs are still used in labs each year, and that the HSUS is “focused on creating a future where no dog has to face this kind of fate.”

The Humane Society rescued the last group of 312 beagles on Thursday. The organization will then take the dogs to independent shelters and rescue partners in an effort to help them find forever homes.

Since the rescue’s inception, thousands of dogs have been placed in more than 100 facilities across the country. Those interested in adopting can visit HSUS’s list of partner organizations that accept beagles in their adoption programs.

“Leading the transfer of approximately 4,000 beagles has been an incredible journey for HSUS and our animal rescue team,” Miguel Abi-Hassan, HSUS’s chief animal rescue, care and sanctuary officer, said in a statement. “With the help of more than 120 shelter and rescue partners, we were able to remove each dog from the facility in about two months and begin the process of finding them new, loving homes. Now the beagles’ next steps begin as they enjoy their new. Lease on Life.”

The US Department of Agriculture and other law enforcement agencies took Envigo to court after discovering several federal violations.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, Adult and puppy beagle Said to be undernourished, wounded and sick. The dogs were kept in a small enclosure with piles of feces.

The complaint also alleges that the dogs received inadequate medical care and were in pain Medical Science According to the trial court records, more than 300 chicks died between January and July last year.

In June 2022, Envigo’s parent company, Inotiv, announced plans to close the facility.

According to the Beagle Freedom Project, beagles are preferred for animal testing because they are “gentle, sweet, loyal, and they don’t fight back.”

Fox News’ Courtney Moore contributed to this report.