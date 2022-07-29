New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers officially committed to Trey Lance as their QB1.

When the Niners drafted Lance with the third overall pick in 2021 (after trading up to get it), the writing was on the wall that the Jimmy Garoppolo era in the Bay Area would soon be over.

However, Garoppolo still started 15 games and led the 49ers to a surprising run to the NFC Championship Game last season, including an upset over two-time defending MVP Aaron Rodgers and the top-seeded Packers in Green Bay.

The QB room had to be awkward at times, especially with Garoppolo learning that Lance had replaced him, but Lance maintained their relationship and said it was actually pretty good.

“What is it, it’s nothing strange,” Lance said Thursday. “I’ve never had a bad thing to say about Jimmy. He’s been a big brother to me since the day I arrived. He could have made things hell for me last year, honestly. He didn’t. He helped me out with everything.”

It’s not uncommon for soon-to-be-replaced quarterbacks to focus on themselves instead of helping the heir to their own throne (from Brett Favre to Rodgers to Jordan Love and now Ryan Tannehill to Malik Willis). Clearly, though, that’s not the case with Garoppolo and Lance.

Lance played in six games, throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for another. He threw for 603 yards with a 57.7 completion percentage and he rushed for 168 yards on 38 carries.

He will look to lead the 49ers to their second straight postseason and their third in four years. They have reached the NFC Championship in each of their last five playoff appearances dating back to 2011.