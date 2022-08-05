New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NFL training camps usually feature a scrimmage or two as players wait months to get back in the pads.

But there is a line, and the San Francisco 49ers crossed it Tuesday.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan stopped practice Tuesday after throwing punches on two separate occasions. Linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Ayuk broke out, forcing Shanahan to call a meeting in the middle of practice.

Packers Aaron Rodgers had a simple response to questions about playing as long as Tom Brady

“I love the intensity of it,” Shanahan said Friday. “But I don’t think you have to fight hard, fights are fights, but they lead to other things. That’s why we got a guy in protocol because he fired at someone unnecessarily, which led to a big fight, and then we threw haystacks and stuff in there, which broke arms.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I think our team is very tough. I think we’re very physical. If I were to vote on who was the most physical team on tape last year, I think we’d win most of it, and we didn’t put up a fight last year. So, it’s totally I don’t think it’s about toughness.”

A second altercation between Warner and Ayuk occurred after Warner hit wide receiver Marcus Johnson late in the concussion protocol.

Former NFL star Chad Johnson left a $1K tip at an NC restaurant

“Especially with Brandon, I picked him up,” Warner said, according to ESPN. “I think he’s ready to take that next step to play at a high level. I chased him a little bit… because I knew how much he had in him. And I knew if I bothered him a little bit, he’d get sick and tired of it and start to catch up to him… He’s really starting to get the idea that he’s a person and that he’s capable. I’m just trying to get the best out of him. That’s it.”

Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL hires former NJ Attorney General Peter Harvey to hear appeal

On Wednesday, fights during practice took a toll on another team, as New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach were ejected from practice for fighting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We don’t have time for that … we’ve got to get our work done,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Not to be outdone.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morick contributed to this report.